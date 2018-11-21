Astana Opera Chamber Hall to hold 'Worldwide Hits from Rock Operas and Musicals' concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera Chamber Hall offers its guests to immerse themselves in a colorful world of Broadway shows.

Worldwide Hits from Rock Operas and Musicals concert performed by singers of the Chamber Choir of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall of Astana Akimat under the conduction of Madeniet Kairatkeri (cultural luminary), Professor Gulmira Kuttybadamova will take place on November 27.

Notorious hits from Broadway musicals and rock operas arranged for the choir will be performed by a team that has repeatedly won awards at significant international competitions and toured many cities of Kazakhstan and abroad.

The musical is considered to be one of the most expressive theatrical genres. The storytelling happens through a unique combination of musical, dramatic, choreographic and operatic art. The peak of this genre came in the middle of the last century. In a short time, a relatively young stage genre managed to win the hearts of listeners all around the globe. It should be noted that the manner in which songs in musicals are performed is significantly different from the classical operatic vocals.

The concert program features the song Araily Astana by Kazakh composer Zh. Tursynbayev, hits from the musicals My Fair Lady by F. Loewe, West Side Story by L. Bernstein, Chicago by J. Kander, Rent by J. Larson, Wicked, Pippin by S. Schwartz, Mamma Mia! By B. Andersson, B. Ulvaeus from the repertoire of ABBA, A Chorus Line by M. Hamlisch, Pajama Game by R. Adler and J. Ross, Motown by S. Robinson, Roméo et Juliette: de la Haine à l'Amour by G. Presgurvic, Notre-Dame de Paris by R. Cocciante, etc.

Rock opera is an opera created in a rock music genre. In these musical and stage works the plot is revealed through vocal compositions written in the rock style. Along with soloists performing the vocal parts, guitarists and other rock musicians can be onstage. This genre first appeared in the 1960s.

Popular compositions from the well-known rock operas Jesus Christ Superstar by A.L. Webber, Mozart, l'Opéra Rock to the music by W.A. Mozart, D. Attia, J.P. Pilot, O. Schultheis, W. Rousseau, N. Luciani, R. Janois, F. Castello, Juno and Avos by A. Rybnikov, as well as the songs Bohemian Rhapsody by F. Mercury from the repertoire of Queen, Stand by Me by B. King, Ain't Now, We Shall Overcome and others will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital.