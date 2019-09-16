Astana Opera Chamber Hall to present new projects for children in Sep

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A number of interesting projects for children’s audience will be presented in the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in September, and Rossini’s brilliant one-act operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta will be featured for adult listeners, Kazinform learnt from Astana Opera press service.

On September 15 at 12.00 a concert for children Music Draws and Tells from the series A Visit to the Theatre will be held. The purpose of this concert is to instill aesthetic taste and love of classical music in children. Vivid imagination allows children to easily create in their imagination images expressed in sounds. The author of the project, musicologist, the evening’s Host Marzhan Zhakenova will tell the young theatregoers many interesting things about the capabilities of instruments, musical colours composers use to paint their imagery. The works of classical composers with a strong visual component, such as Brusilovsky’s Elephant and Pug, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee, Mussorgsky’s The Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks, a fragment of Haydn’s Symphony No. 101 ‘The Clock’ and others will be presented. The program features opera soloists, orchestra musicians and the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra. Conductor – Ruslan Baimurzin.

The concert will be accompanied by sand drawings displayed on a screen.

On September 19 and 20 at 19.00 as part of the PICCOLO Chamber Theatre creative project, Gioacchino Rossini’s operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta will be presented. The outstanding composer created this brilliant comedic opera to the libretto by Giuseppe Maria Foppa at the age of 20 for the Venetian Teatro San Moisè. Rossini expresses his admiration for the enthusiasm and ingenuity of the young spouses Giulia and Dorvil, whose relationship for the time being should be kept secret. Every night, the young husband enters his wife’s room using a ladder made of silk, which she lowers down to him from her window. Unaware of the marriage, Giulia’s guardian Dormont wants to marry her off to Blansac. Misunderstandings and confusions constantly multiply to be happily resolved in the end.

The Astana Opera soloists will perform the main parts: on September 19, Sundet Baigozhin will portray Germano, and on September 20, guest soloist Azamat Zheltyrguzov for the first time will present his interpretation of this role. Tatyana Vitsinskaya and Yerzhan Saipov will debut as Lucilla and Blansac on September 19, Saltanat Muratbekova and Yevgeniy Chainikov will take the stage on September 20. Giulia – Zhannat Baktay, Saltanat Akhmetova; Dorvil – Zhan Tapin; Dormont – Ramzat Balakishiyev, Ruslan Sovet. The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of Music Director and Conductor of the production Abzal Mukhitdinov. Stage Director – Ala Simonishvili (Italy). Set and Costume Designer – Manana Gunia (Italy). Concertmasters – Yelena Sakhno, Zhanar Akhmetova. Project Coordinator – Marzhan Zhakenova.

On September 22 at 12.00 Tleugazy Beissembek’s musical tale Samuryk Kelgen Tan will be performed. The work tells about the adventures of Aidar and Aizhan, who set out in search of the magic bird Samruk. The brave heroes and their faithful friends will find themselves in the wonderful country Mangilik Yel .

Composer, member of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan, Tleugazy Beissembek wrote both the music and libretto. The production has won the first prize of the 7th «Тauyelsizdik Tolgauy» Republican Competition in the «Dramatic Work for Children» category. Stage Director – Yerenbak Toikenov, Conductor – Ruslan Baimurzin. Head of the Children’s Choir – Altynganym Akhmetova, Accompanists Responsible – Raushan Beskembirova, Meruert Zhekenova. Project Supervisor – Marzhan Zhakenova.

On September 29 at 12.00 a concert Children Invite to the Opera House will be held. Artists of the Astana Opera Children’s Studio will perform solo and group numbers of Choir and Ballet Studios. Choirmasters – Altynganym Akhmetova, Aigerim Makibayeva. Concertmasters – Irina Kurguzkina, Elmira Sultangazina. Choreographer – Amina Aliyeva.

The Astana Opera Children’s Studio was established with the opening of the opera house in 2013. Young pupils of the studio have a great interest in art, strong acting and musical abilities. Along with adult artists, they participate in concert programs and opera and ballet performances, such as Brusilovsky’s Kyz Zhibek, Tulebayev’s Birzhan – Sara, Puccini’s La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot, Bizet’s Carmen, Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, Roland Petit’s Notre Dame de Paris to the music by Maurice Jarre, etc. Today, the studio’s youngest pupils are 7 years old, and its first graduates study in universities of Kazakhstan and countries of near and far abroad.