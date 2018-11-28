Astana Opera Choir to perform in Novosibirsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 1, the Astana Opera Choir will present a magnificent concert program at the Isidor Zak Hall of the Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theatre (Russia). The Principal Choirmaster of the capital's opera house, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov will be conducting the orchestra of the Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Astana Opera Choir, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Opera Choir's press service.

Masterpieces of Kazakh choral music, folk song arrangements, as well as Russian A Capella choral classics were prepared for the sophisticated audience's attention.



The rich program also features joint performance of Giacomo Puccini's Messa di Gloria by the Astana Opera Chamber Choir and the Chamber Orchestra of the Novosibirsk Opera and Ballet Theatre.



"First and foremost, we would like to introduce the Novosibirsk audience to the very beautiful Kazakh choral music, which will become a kind of an exclusive in the program. We will also present outstanding works of Russian choral classics by such composers as P. Tchaikovsky, S. Rachmaninoff, P. Turchaninov, Y. Falik and many others. A rather spectacular number in our repertoire is a medley of Kazakh folk songs, which we have also included in our tour program. In the second part we will perform G. Puccini's famous Messa di Gloria. Laureates of many international competitions Meir Bainesh and Talgat Galeyev will sing the solo parts," Yerzhan Dautov said.



40 people from the choir collective are going on tour. Let us remind that along with active work in opera performances, the choir gives a large number of concerts, promoting classical and national musical art. Its repertoire includes masterpieces of world music classics, as well as works by Kazakh authors. The voices of the Astana Opera Choir singers received the highest praises of outstanding world masters, among them: Valery Gergiev, Pierre Luigi Pizzi, Ildar Abdrazakov, etc.



"Certainly, we are excited; we will try to show our skills at the highest level. An active rehearsal process is underway. We look forward to meeting with Novosibirsk listeners," the Principal Choirmaster of the Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov concluded.