Astana Opera: Debut à la Boheme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Giacomo Puccini's opera masterpiece La Boheme will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall on January 9. That evening, the opera house's soloist, a graduate of the Vienna Conservatoire Madina Islamova debuts as Musetta.



International competitions laureate, soprano Madina Islamova will present to listeners her interpretation of one of the key characters in the opera La Boheme. Going onstage as Musetta gives the artist the opportunity to bring out her abilities not only in terms of vocal skills, but also as a dramatic actress. The heroine's personality is very multifaceted - flirty, flighty, capricious, tempestuous, but at the same time sincere, kind, pragmatic, strong in spirit Musetta shows miracles of perseverance and determination in a difficult situation, Astana Opera's official website reads.

The libretto of one of the most popular operas in the world was created by G. Giacosa and L. Illica based on H. Murger's novel Scènes de la Vie de Bohème. The first performance took place on February 1, 1896 at the Teatro Reggio in Turin, and the premiere at the Astana Opera was held on April 13, 2014.



The Astana Opera's Principal Soloists will perform the leading roles: Aigul Niyazova (Mimi), Medet Chotabayev (Rodolfo), Sundet Baigozhin (Marcello), Yevgeny Chainikov (Schaunard), Shyngys Rassylkhan (Colline), Bolat Yessimkhanov (Alcindoro), Talgat Galeyev (Benoit), Beimbet Tanarykov (Parpignol), Nurlybek Kosparmakov (A Customs Sergeant).

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of conductor Giuseppe Acquaviva (Italy). Stage Director of the production - Yuri Alexandrov, Stage Director of the Astana Opera - Natalya Kagadiy, Principal Choirmaster - Yerzhan Dautov, Head of the Children's Choir - Altynganym Akhmetova.

The performance will begin at 19:00.