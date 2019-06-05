Astana Opera expands its creative horizons

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On June 4, the Astana Opera and the Saint Petersburg Music House signed a Cooperation Agreement. The opera house's General Director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Galym Akhmedyarov and the Artistic Director of the Saint Petersburg Music House, a famous cellist, People's Artist of Russia, Professor Sergey Roldugin signed the document important for the development of cultures of the two countries, the opera house's press office informs.

The purpose of signing the agreement will be the possibility of holding joint events, festivals, competitions, master classes, internships, as well as the exchange of experience and information in the field of musical art, including information about projects, competitions, concerts held by the Astana Opera and the Music House. The cultural institutions will certainly support each other in the development of musical art.

"Culture is of great importance for the entire world arena. There are no restrictions in this area. It is important for us to promote modern Kazakh culture in the countries of near and far abroad, which is a very serious and laborious work that includes not only selecting the best works of national cultural heritage but also presenting them to a wide audience. To date, we already have certain agreements on the implementation of projects with the Saint Petersburg Music House, which we plan to carry out in the near future," Director of the Astana Opera Galym Akhmedyarov said.



"Cooperation of creative institutions certainly has a positive effect, especially such famous ones as the Astana Opera and the Saint Petersburg Music House. As Mr. Akhmedyarov correctly noted, there are already some plans, which are embodied in figures, dates, and commitments reflected in the Memorandum. It is filled with real deeds. Master classes of Russian professors in Kazakh music schools are planned. In August of this year, three talented children from Kazakhstan were invited to the Artek summer camp in Crimea. This will be not only a vacation but also work with leading European professors. Further steps in the exchange of artists are lined up. We hope to get a good result of our cultural policy aimed at further strengthening of the ties between our countries," Sergey Roldugin concluded.