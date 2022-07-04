Astana Opera extends friendship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More and more residents of the capital are becoming Astana Opera’s friends. As part of a special project aimed at cooperation and rapprochement with the audience, classical art aficionados who are interested in enculturation, as well as representatives of companies, including foreign ones, who are ready to assist in the development of this art form, join the Friends Club, Astana Opera informs on its website.

«Similar associations exist in many world-famous opera houses. Membership in Astana Opera’s Friends Club provides an opportunity to get closer to the mysterious theatrical world, actively participate in its life, as well as make your personal contribution to the work, preservation and enhancement of the cultural heritage of the city and the country,» Astana Opera’s deputy director Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva says. «I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has already responded to our initiative. Mutually beneficial cooperation between the opera house and the audience will allow art connoisseurs to be not just contemplators, but to become active participants in the opera house’s programs and projects.»

Theatrical life is very rich and not limited to operas, ballets and concerts. Within the walls of the temple of art, many projects are being implemented, including social ones. A lot of work is being done with the capital’s schools, and backstage excursions are being organized. The creation of the Friends Club will increase the number of cultural and educational events.

The procedure for joining the Club is very simple: everyone fills out an application form. After its approval and payment of the fee, the opera house’s friend receives a personalized club card with information about the privileges provided depending on the category of membership: «Friend», «Honorary Friend», «Partner», and «Sponsor».

The privileges of the opera house’s «Friend» include such advantages as having a personal manager, an opportunity to receive invitation cards for general rehearsals and exclusive events, mailing of the repertoire plan, backstage tours, and other benefits.

The title of «Honorary Friend», in addition to all of the above, implies exclusives in the form of a personal acquaintance with members of the production team, getting an autograph and other unique opportunities.

The circle of privileges is even wider for the «Partner» and «Sponsor», who have the right to use the opera house’s premises for holding official meetings, signing documents, placing their logo on posters twice a year, and many other benefits.

For the majority, an opera house remains a mysterious and enigmatic place. Joining the Friends Club will help you uncover some of the secrets of this magical world, learn a lot of new things, and contribute to the development of theatrical art in our country.

Photo: astanaopera.kz