Astana Opera gets a rebrand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The capital’s opera house is actively preparing for its tenth season. For the anniversary season, the management of Astana Opera is doing a rebranding. The rebranding will include a new logo and a new official website, and along with it, the entire corporate style of marketing products will change, including the appearance of tickets, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

«The opera house opened its doors to the general public in 2013, and we believe it is time for change and renewal. Over the years, Astana Opera has seen many significant developments and we want to continue to build a positive and attractive image, expand our target audience and keep up with the fast-paced influences of the times. Our anniversary season will begin in September and by the start date we hope to have surprised the public with numerous transformations. Moreover, Astana Opera devotes a great deal of attention to the development of new technologies. A VR tour has been implemented on the opera house’s website, and thanks to the web resource City360 the audience now has the opportunity to choose a seat and see the view of the stage at that point in the auditorium before buying a ticket. We have also developed and launched a mobile app and a website version for the visually impaired,» said Galym Akhmedyarov, General Director of Astana Opera, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan.

The opera house management explained that the rebranding is associated with many changes, but the main change is Astana Opera’s logo, which should become recognizable in the global cultural space. The main goal is to preserve the unique symbolism reflected during Astana Opera’s construction, combining the best classical traditions in architecture, as well as emphasized national character. Thus, the new logo, along with a modern alphabetic representation of the opera house’s name, includes an image of a quadriga, which crowns the vaulting of Astana Opera. This represents an image of the Saka queen Tomiris ruling a chariot, which is a symbol of theatrical art.

Astana Opera is the centre of the country’s musical culture, the custodian of the traditions of the national opera and ballet schools. Doing a restyle of the brand’s visual attributes, the familiar and customary elements associated by Kazakhstanis with the capital’s opera house were retained. The modernisation took about three months and was a success. By the means of voting, the opera house’s staff selected one logo out of the six proposed.

Astana Opera’s official website has also changed over the nine years of its operation. The image of the opera house’s website depends largely on innovations developed in the IT industry. Modern directions of digitalization dictate the trends in the global network. The updated version of the opera house’s website will have functions by which one can purchase exclusive souvenirs, join the Theatre Friends Club and obtain a membership card, as well as view the playbill and read the news. In addition, the website will be filled with important information about the artists’ work, their biographies, touring and many other interesting facts.

The contact with art is priceless. Watching the new, interesting and daring events taking place at Astana Opera, one can confidently assert that the opera house is tirelessly observing the traditions of the capital’s culture, which were established back in the 2000s. The forthcoming anniversary season promises to be very eventful and will certainly delight all theatre-goers.