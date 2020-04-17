Astana Opera: how to watch and understand ballet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For those who would like to get closer to the world of ballet, Astana Opera offers a new project, «Ballet: Everything You Need to Know».

The first episode of the program has already been released on the opera house’s YouTube channel and social network accounts and received good reviews in which grateful viewers noted the importance of such an idea, since not many people know about the intricacies of classical choreography. After watching the lesson video, in the comments, people shared their joy that it will now be easier for them to understand ballet performances, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

«What do you know about ballet terms and their meaning? Fuete, En Dehors, En Dedans,» Soloist of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Serik Nakyspekov asked the audience. He spoke in detail about all the basic movements and also brilliantly demonstrated them. Among other things, a visual sequence of ballet performances, providing examples of how these dance elements are used, was featured for the audience.

The next episode of the program «Ballet: Everything You Need to Know» will be about modern choreography. The audience will learn how emotions can be expressed through dance plastique.

Let us remind that Astana Opera also offers a unique opportunity to communicate with the stars live. On April 12, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Ussina answered the followers’ interesting questions on the opera house’s Instagram page. The experience of the audience connecting with their idols over the Internet shows the relevance of this section.

Those who follow the creative work of the Astana Opera’s Principal Dancers, the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva, will receive good news on April 22: the famous ballet dancers will take part in the project Quarantine Star. The dancers will be even closer to their audience than ever. They will perform not quite in their usual genre, demonstrating oratory skills and combining them with their main craft.

Under quarantine, ballet dancers work daily on maintaining their form in order to delight the audience with excellent performances in the opera house’s ballet productions as soon as possible. For this, they engage in classical dance lessons remotely, performing various exercises and combinations with their teachers-repetiteurs every day. All these lessons are available online on the opera house’s social network accounts, so anyone can join the high-class masters and become part of t

he boundless world of art.