Astana Opera in center of international attention

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Music critics of Austria, Kazakhstan, Russia and other countries showed great interest in the world premiere of Beethoven – Immortal – Love. The ballet will be held in Nur-Sultan under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan on February 14 and 15, Astana Opera press service informs.

It is known that many exciting concert programs have been created in the international cultural arena for the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven, music works are performed in honor of the genius composer, but the main opera house of Kazakhstan – Astana Opera – will offer the high art connoisseurs a completely new ballet, created with the latest technological effects, – Beethoven – Immortal – Love by German choreographer Raimondo Rebeck. The ballet tells the story of the tragedy and triumph of the great creative mind, whose companions were Illness, Suffering, Love and Inspiration.

«The entire world is celebrating Beethoven’s 250th anniversary and the country’s leading opera house could not overlook such a big event, because Beethoven is one of mankind’s most outstanding composers. Raimondo Rebeck offered to stage Beethoven – Immortal – Love, and of course, we gladly agreed. The work is taking shape right now, it is not transferred from somewhere else; the ballet is especially created for Astana Opera. The project is very large-scale, featuring a large number of dancers – 20 pairs (!) in the corps de ballet. They do difficult things, not any easier than the principals: supports, duets. The music, of course, is amazing; there are a lot of rearrangements, movements, thus creating the feeling of one body breathing. Viewers will see the final result, and the very labour-intensive preparation process is in progress right now. I look forward to the premiere, I want everything to work out as we intended. We sincerely hope that everything will turn out well in terms of design, choreography, and music,» said the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.