Astana Opera International Opera Academy enrolls future stars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera International Opera Academy has extended the application process for participation in a unique artistic project until September 10. Three competitive rounds await the candidates from around the world. Based on the results of these auditions, the jury will select 10 young talented vocalists. During the year they will improve their skills with the best foreign and Kazakh coaches within the walls of the country’s main opera house.

According to the terms of the enrollment in the youth program of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, candidates aged 18 to 35 with higher, secondary special (completed/incomplete) musical education are allowed to participate in the competitive auditions. Artists with the entire range of singing voices can become the academy attendees: soprano, mezzo-soprano, contralto, countertenor, tenor, baritone, and bass, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

To participate in the first qualifying online round, the applicants must perform and make a video recording of two arias of different styles and eras. Live audition with piano accompaniment of the participants of the second round will be held at the Astana Opera. The third round is expected to take place on the opera house stage in early October, accompanied by the orchestra. There are plans to invite vocal teachers well-known in the opera world to be part of the jury.

Master classes of renowned coaches from all over the world with invaluable knowledge and experience await the attendees. The program of the International Academy includes training in the main operatic languages (Italian, French, German), acting skills and stage movement. The first graduating class of the academy soloists had an opportunity to work with such stage masters as Anna Vandi, Ala Simonishvili, Anatoli Goussev, Dmitry Vdovin, Barseg Tumanyan, Francesco Medda, Fernando Cordeiro Opa, Marina Meshcheryakova, Kazakh opera stars Zhupar Gabdullina, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, and others. Many of them will be mentoring the academy attendees in the new academic year.

The most important component of the youth program will be the opportunity to perform with the Astana Opera’s principal soloists on the Grand Hall and the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stages, to participate in concerts and professional competitions.

It should be noted that the Astana Opera International Opera Academy was established and operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is a fundamental element of the Astana Opera’s development aimed at strengthening the opera house’s image.