Astana Opera International Opera Academy presents Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The soloists of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy presented with great success a concert performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta. The story about the healing power of love did not leave the viewers indifferent. They grieved and rejoiced along with the heroes of the magical story to the brilliant music presented with all the subtle nuances by the music director and conductor of the performance Ruslan Baimurzin, masterfully brought to life by the opera house’s symphony orchestra and choir, Kazinform learned from the Astana Opera press service.

«The first graduating class of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy brought together gifted and motivated young singers who absorb the knowledge and invaluable experience of teachers – the best in their profession, with pleasure and interest,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s general director, said. «The concert performance of the opera Iolanta, which the talented young vocalists performed, is an important test in their career, a new stage in their creative development. Grateful viewers of our opera house treat young voices with special warmth and show them support. We hope that soon they will have new opportunities to reveal their potential, earning the love of not only the capital’s opera connoisseurs, but also finding fans in Kazakhstan and abroad.»

The opera Iolanta stands out for its special lyricism, life-affirming, positive attitude, deep and bright idea. In the story, relatives hide from the girl that she is blind, living in a palace in the forest, cut off from the world. However, one day, the young men lost in the thicket find themselves in a lost dwelling, and the girl falls in love with one of them. Upon learning of her illness, Iolanta loves and wishes for healing so sincerely that a miracle happens, and she gains her eyesight. To bring the main idea of the performance to life, director Yerenbak Toikenov focused on the content of the opera, supporting it with minimalistic sets, using the modern technological capabilities of the opera house’s stage. This made it possible to focus the attention of the audience on the music and the soloists’ beautiful voices.

The main part of the blind girl Iolanta, whose carefree life is turned upside down by the strangers’ arrival, was wonderfully presented by Ulpan Aubakirova and Aigerim Amanzholova. Of particular note are the performers of the main male parts of Vaudémont and Robert. Sayan Issin and Oraz Mukhamedyar, Rassul Zharmagambetov and Azat Malik gave excellent performances. Valeriy Selivanov and Shynggys Rassylkhan took the stage as King René, the main character’s father. Nazym Sagintai and Guldana Aldadossova enchanted with their voices as Brigitta, and Assem Aubakirova and Dariga Mussaeva as Laura. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev and Yerzhan Saipov performed the part of the Mauritanian doctor Ibn-Hakia. Nurkanat Tapiyev and Talgat Allabirinov performed the role of Alméric, and Zhandarbek Yerkinbaev performed the part of Bertrand, doorkeeper of the castle. Astana Opera’s principal soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya introduced Martha, the main character’s nursemaid.

International coaches, Honored Art Worker of Russia, artistic director of the Bolshoi Theatre Young Artists Opera Program Dmitry Vdovin and world-famous opera singer, People’s Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan, greatly assisted the young singers in preparing for the performance.

«It is a great honor for me to take the stage in the legendary part of Iolanta. World’s best sopranos performed this part,» Ulpan Aubakirova, soloist of the academy, said. «Therefore, I approached my role as seriously as possible. The preparation did not cause any special difficulties from the vocal and technical side. It was not easy to convey the feelings, emotions, personality, integrity of the heroine, her love for life, despite the illness, which she did not even know about. I was reflecting on this for a long time, looking for a suitable portrayal. My Iolanta is kind to her nursemaid, friends, father, and to everyone around her. She is sensitive, tender, affectionate, and vulnerable.»

«Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s magnificent music and simply delightful voices of the young singers – I am completely enraptured with Iolanta!» the viewer Raushan Kurmanbayeva says. «This is not the first time I have come to the performances of the Opera Academy soloists, and every time I am charged with energy from these young vocalists. It is astonishing how amazingly they improve their operatic and acting skills. We, the audience, see this professional growth. I would like to emphasize Ulpan Aubakirova in the title role of Iolanta. I listened to her beautiful voice with bated breath. How accurately she was able to convey Iolanta’s feelings! It is just top notch! I am sure that the academy’s soloists will have a great future, grateful listeners and brilliant opera careers.»

As a reminder, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy was established in 2019 on the basis of the capital’s opera house for the professional training of creatively gifted youth by the best foreign coaches in order to improve the opera art of Kazakhstan and raise the status of our country at world operatic venues.