Astana Opera: Love is the foundation of everything true

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The grand premiere of the national opera-ballet Qalqaman – Mamyr to the music by the well-known Kazakh composer Balnur Qydyrbek staged by the eminent director Yuri Alexandrov was a New Year’s gift to high art aficionados. The story of two lovers came to life at Astana Opera in an unusual theatrical style that combines vocal performance with classical dance.

The libretto for Qalqaman – Mamyr was written by Kauken Kenzhetayev based on the poem by Shakarim Qudaiberdiuly, whose 165th anniversary is celebrated in 2023, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

The monumental canvas left an unforgettable impression on the audience not only with an unusual fusion of opera and ballet, but also with the philosophical depth laid down by Maestro Alexandrov. The director, known to the capital’s audience for staging productions of iconic national musical works, has immersed himself quite deeply in national culture over the long years of working with Kazakh authors. However, the main idea of this production is clear to everyone without exception: moral values have no geographical boundaries and timeframes, humankind must always retain its humanity and, most importantly, the unity of the people must be preserved.

The famous Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin became the music director and conductor of the new version of the well-known story, and the principal choirmaster is Yerzhan Dautov, who will soon celebrate the anniversary of his creative work. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir, led by recognized masters, without any doubt, sounded filigree.

For an experienced stage director, as well as for the production team and performers, participation in the preparation of an opera-ballet was a completely new experience. Together with opera singers, performers of the main ballet parts appeared onstage in the roles of the main characters’ souls – incorporeal and weightless, which caused real delight. The well-known choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina was responsible for this part of the production. She handled the task excellently, despite the difficulties facing the dancers. For example, they had to dance on a sloping podium. However, thanks to the choreographer’s interesting plastique ideas, the ballet part looked very original.

The artistic component of the performance aroused great interest of the audience. The sets, props and costumes were, as always, superbly done by Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov, who recently won the first Umai National Art Award. The video projections designer Pavel Suvorov, using modern technologies, supplemented the reality created onstage.

Enthusiastic applause from the audience was given to the performers of the main roles in the national opera-ballet: Mamyr – Assem Sembina and Zhannat Baktay, Qalqaman – Sayan Issin and Arthur Gabdiyev.

No less vivid and memorable were the performances of Rassul Zharmagambetov and Altynbek Abilda (Anet Baba), Talgat Allabirinov and Yerulan Kamel (Olzhai), Yevgeniy Chainikov and Shynggys Rassylkhan (Kokenai).

The performers of the roles of the Soul of Mamyr and Soul of Qalqaman, Anel Rustemova, Gulnaz Zhanayeva and Sunggat Kydyrbai, Bekzat Orynbayev, deserve special appreciation. Remaining soaring and airy, they masterfully translated the feelings and torment of unfortunate lovers into the language of dance.

As a rule, stories about impossible love end tragically. Separated hearts become victims of intrigue and hatred. However, in this case, the death of the main characters has become a saving for others. An insensitive society has opened its eyes to what is happening, which means that there is hope that the world will change for the better, and a seemingly forever withered tree will blossom.

Photo: astanaopera.kz