Astana Opera: Magic on threshold of the New Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera, in addition to its large-scale creative work, actively participates in charity events. On the threshold of the New Year, the opera house’s volunteers, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held the event «There Will Be Magic» for children with disabilities and children from socially vulnerable families. Volunteers gave children gifts of sweets, toys and fruit baskets.

The leader of the Astana Opera volunteer movement, Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva, has long made it a tradition to hold such charitable events. Incidentally, families that the opera house has taken under its patronage always look forward to the volunteer team’s visits, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

«The New Year is one of the brightest holidays in our calendar. There is probably no one who does not anticipate it with the hope of new achievements. We have a saying: «If you are happy, make a child happy», because seeing the smiling faces of children is a great joy for all of us. The future of our country is in the hands of the younger generation, so we should always pay attention to them, be happy for them, and support their wonderful undertakings,» Aizhan Kurmangalieva, Astana Opera’s deputy director, says. «I want to wish all the children a happy childhood, good health, success in their studies, and to grow up as patriotic citizens of our country. Happy New Year everyone!»

It should be noted that Astana Opera has been supporting children from socially vulnerable families and children with disabilities for many years not only through charity drives, but also through charity concerts. For example, this year, on April 2, the World Autism Awareness Day, with the support of the Astana Akimat, a charity concert was held at Astana Opera, the main participants of which were musically gifted children with complex medical diagnoses.

Also, in the summer, hundreds of schoolchildren from the regions of our country took part in the Theatrical Lessons organized by the opera house together with the Halyk Charity Fund. And there are many such examples.

Before the New Year holidays, the opera house’s volunteers managed to make a pleasant surprise for the children. For some, this may seem like an ordinary action, but it was an unforgettable joyful day for the children.

