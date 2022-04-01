Astana Opera: New voices or eight debuts in four operas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A number of soloists’ significant debuts in opera productions are planned at Astana Opera in April. Young vocalists, who have already managed to gain recognition of the capital’s audience, will present their interpretations of the main parts in classical opera masterpieces, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, emphasized that providing space for creativity for promising artists is an important component of the opera house’s work.

«Every artist of Astana Opera has everything necessary to create, reveal different facets of their talent, which is important for professional growth. Each of our singers has a unique performing manner, style, charisma, which makes the performances vivid and exciting in a new way. I am sure that the debutants, who will perform in April, will bring a certain zest to the productions presented in the billboard,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov said.

The spring month will start with bright debuts of Narul Toikenov and Artur Gabdiyev, who on April 1 and 2 will take the Grand Hall stage for the first time as Count Almaviva in the spectacular production of Rossini’s opera buffa Il Barbiere di Siviglia. The opera house’s symphony orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin.

The next debuts at the Grand Hall will take place in Tchaikovsky’s famous opera Eugene Onegin. On April 9, Malika Minisini will portray Olga for the first time, and on April 10, Artur Gabdiyev will make his debut as Lensky. The production’s music director, the opera house’s principal conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev will conduct the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. As a reminder, this production, performed by Astana Opera’s artists, was a great success as part of the opera house’s tour to Krasnoyarsk. Incidentally, Maestro Alan Buribayev cut a resplendent figure at the conductor’s podium, and music critics highly appreciated the famous conductor’s filigree work.

Another one of Rossini’s masterpieces – the comic opera La Scala di Seta will be featured for the audience at the Baiseitova Chamber Hall on April 14 and 16 as part of the Piccolo Theatre project. On these days, Artur Gabdiyev and Alikhan Zeinolla will make their debuts as Dorvil. It is noteworthy that this will be the young soloist’s third debut this month. The tenor, who just recently joined the opera company, is mastering the opera house’s repertoire at a rapid pace. On the second day of the performance, Altynbek Abilda will take the stage as Germano for the first time. The performance will be conducted by Ruslan Baimurzin.

An important event of the month will be the debut of Czech soprano Libuse Santorisova in the title role of Violetta Valeri in one of the most often performed operas in the world, Verdi’s La Traviata. The production will take place on April 17 under the baton of Astana Opera’s art manager, Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva.

«Each stage appearance is a key moment in the life of any opera singer, and the first time performing a part is a great celebration and an exciting, momentous step in the artistic journey. We take a thorough approach to the preparation process and carefully study, rehearse a lot, thoughtfully learning all the nuances of the role. For our part, we want to express our gratitude to the opera house’s artistic management for their trust and will strive to do everything to make these meetings with high art unforgettable for our beloved viewers,» the artists shared.