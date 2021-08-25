Astana Opera opens its pre-anniversary season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ninth theatrical season kicks off on August 30 with a festive concert, dedicated to the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The season promises to be rich: a number of grand opera and ballet premieres, tour performances, as well as exclusive author’s concert projects and artistic evenings have been prepared for the public attention, Kazinform has learnt from the theater’s press service.

«The opening of theatrical seasons is, first and foremost, a celebration for artists and viewers. We are starting this season in conditions already adapted to new realities. As before, we observe the social distance in our seating charts, as well as all other sanitary standards. The opera house staff was vaccinated, because we care not only about our health, but also about the health of our audience. In the first half of the season, we are planning to present 5 premieres – this is a rather heavy load on both the opera and ballet companies, since the productions from our repertoire will be performed in parallel. Also, the anniversary evenings dedicated to the work of the grand masters of opera art will be featured. We plan to expand the children’s repertoire, which will be of interest to parents as well,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s general director, said.

«Our opera house is a young, living, renewing organism. Therefore, the ninth season will give theatregoers an opportunity to discover new names of ballet dancers. In addition, after a short break, our prima ballerina Madina Basbayeva will again star in our performances,» the general director concluded.

The company has already started its work, rehearsals are in full swing in the studios, opera, ballet, orchestra and supernumeraries are preparing to meet with the audience. In different parts of the opera house, during the preparations, you can hear the famous composers’ music. The billboard features examples of national and world classics: Yevgeny Brussilovsky’s Kyz Zhibek, Boris Asafiev’s The Fountain of Bakhchisarai and many others.

The stage is set for Taskyn Zharmukhamed’s opera Domalak Ana, which will be presented to the audience on September 2 and 3. There is a good reason that Shymkent Opera and Ballet Theatre, headed by its general director, Maira Mukhamedkyzy, chose this production for their tour performance. This new opera in the opera house’s repertoire was a great success right after its premiere. The image of the Holy Mother, characteristic of the Kazakh people, is deeply conveyed in it. Thanks to the portrayal of the young girl Nurila, inspired by the commandments and spiritual values, the power of mother’s love is revealed widely and realistically. The opera Domalak Ana conveys Baidibek Batyr’s love for his people and represents not only a selfless mother’s heart, but also tell the story of one of the most significant events in the history of the Kazakh people.

A series of premieres of Astana Opera’s new season, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and with the assistance of the opera house’s permanent general sponsor, Halyk Bank, will open with Cimarosa’s opera Il Matrimonio Segreto, which will be held within the framework of the Piccolo Theatre project with the already familiar production team. Music director and conductor is Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. Stage director is Ala Simonishvili, set and costume designer is Manana Gunia.

The premiere of Mark Minkov’s Magic Music, or Let’s Make an Opera and the first Kazakh children’s opera Kanbak Shal, written by Zh. Dastenov to a libretto by A. Baigozhayev await the children’s audience.

Ballet art connoisseurs eagerly await the performances of Jiří Kylián’s Sechs Tanze to Mozart’s music and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Tibor Kocsák’s music, choreography by Gyula Harangozó. The most anticipated event of the year will be Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s national heroic opera Alpamys, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.