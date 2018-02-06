Astana Opera Orchestra, Maja Rajković to give a concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under renowned Kazakh conductor, honored worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov and famous Serbian pianist Maja Rajković will give a concert From the Balkans to the Great Steppe on February 15, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera's press service.

The concert that will feature the works of both Kazakh and Serbian composers, including Tles Kazhaliyev's The Steppe Legend and the concert No. 2 by Vera Milanković will be held at the Great Hall of Astana Opera.

Maja Rajković is a laureate of the Carlo Soliva International Competition, Rachmaninoff international piano competition, and Jeunesses Musicales International Competition. In 2013 she was awarded Silver medal of the University of Arts in Belgrade for outstanding achievements in art Musica classica awarded Rajković the Performer of the Year title in 2013. She performed in Serbia, Italy, England, France, Germany, the USA, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Croatia, Albania, and Luxembourg. She was also very active as a chamber musician.



Maja Rajković and Astana Opera Orchestra already performed the works of Kazakh composers in Belgrade, and the concert on February 15 will become the first performance on Kazakh soil for Rajković.

It should be noted that the date of the concert, February 15 marks the main national holiday of Serbia - Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia.

