Astana Opera praises President for addressing economic, social issues during state of emergency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera team has studied the statement of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on issues related to the state of emergency in the country and the government’s anti-crisis measures in the economy and social sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed concrete steps to address economic and social issues. It is important that our government actively supports all its citizens and does not leave anyone without help.

It should be noted that all the opera house workers treated the quarantine measures introduced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in a responsible manner and abide by them meticulously. The opera house’s collective is now working remotely, none of the them leave their homes.

«We are people of high sentiment, strong sense of unity and positive state of mind. Therefore, I hope that together we will pass this test and overcome difficulties,» the Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said.