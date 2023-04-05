Astana Opera prepares a trip to childhood

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beloved melodies from cartoons will be performed for children and adults by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra conducted by Alikhan Idrissov on April 23.

One of the two Cartoon Music Concerts will be a charitable event. Low-income and large families will be invited to attend the program, Kazinform quotes the Astana Opera’s official website.

Music from films and cartoons in orchestral performance has become increasingly popular in recent years. For many years in a row, Astana Opera has been performing the Screen Melodies program to a full house. Its creative mastermind is the conductor, choirmaster, international competitions laureate Alikhan Idrissov. After the success of film soundtracks, the musician decided to make a separate program dedicated exclusively to melodies from animated films of the past years.

According to Alikhan Idrissov, such music very often takes on a life of its own, some songs becoming more famous than the movies or cartoons themselves.

«For many years in a row I have been preparing Screen Melodies film concerts, which include music from Kazakh and Soviet films. Moreover, I try to popularize national composers more,» the conductor said. «The idea of Cartoon Music Concert was born about a year ago. I wanted to make a new project for children. However, I think that it will be of interest to adults as well. Each cartoon has a meaning that children and adults see in their own different ways.»

The Cartoon Music Concert program will feature works by such composers as Nurgissa Tlendiyev, Asset Beiseuov, Gennady Krylov, Vladimir Shainsky, Boris Savelyev, Gennady Gladkov, Mieczysław Weinberg, Yevgeny Krylatov and others. Thanks to melodies familiar from an early age, viewers will be able to immerse themselves in a magical animated world. The orchestra will perform melodies from the cartoons Aldar Kose, Aqsaq Qulan, Well, Just You Wait!, Umka, Chunga-Changa, The Adventures of Leopold the Cat, The Bremen Town Musicians (soloist Yermek Kassym) and others.

As the author of the concert notes, most of today’s children devote too much time to gadgets. Therefore, perhaps, for some of the young listeners, some of these cartoons will be a discovery.

«I think it will be useful for them to get acquainted with the melodies from the cartoons on which we and our parents grew up,» the musician says. «These cartoons carry the idea of goodness and teach caring for loved ones, mutual help, empathy and other humanitarian qualities that are never in excessive surplus.»

It should be noted that charity is an important aspect of Astana Opera’s work. The opera house patronizes large families, single mothers, children with special needs and other socially unprotected citizens.