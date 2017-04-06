EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:08, 06 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana Opera presents Great opera arias

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera's Chamber Hall will host the "Great opera arias" concert on April 13, theater's press service reports.

    The program includes famous arias and scenes from operas such as "The Queen of Spades" by Tchaikovsky, "Rigoletto" by Verdi, "La Boheme" by Puccini, "Samson and Delilah" by Saint-Saens, "Faust" by Gounod, "Carmen" by Bizet, "Pagliacci" by Leoncavallo, "Masquerade" by Verdi and many others.

    Theater's leading soloists and honored figures of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak and Aizada Kaponova (soprano), Saltanat Muratbekova (mezzo-soprano), as well as Yerulan Kamel (tenor) and invited internationally recognized baritone, Azat Malik will perform on the Astana Opera's stage.

     

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!