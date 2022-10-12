Astana Opera’s Magical Giselle to perform Oct 22-23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Adolphe Adam’s fantasy ballet Giselle based on the ancient mystical legend about the Wilis performed by the Astana Opera Ballet Company will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital on October 22 and 23. The classical choreographic masterpiece staged by the company’s artistic director, People’s Artist of Russia, world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova will be presented at Astana Ballet.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that the Astana Opera Ballet Company has performed at Astana Ballet. In December last year, as part of the cooperation between the two collectives, the company has successfully presented here Michel Fokine’s spectacular performances – Chopiniana to Chopin’s music and Schéhérazade to Rimsky-Korsakov’s music, as well as an exciting Gala Ballet program. It is gratifying that the exchange performances of the country’s major theatrical groups have become a good tradition, since such interaction of the republic’s creative forces has a beneficial effect on the development of the cultural sphere and serves to popularize high art, the official website of the Astana Opera reads.

«Performing on this wonderful stage for us is a great opportunity to meet not only with our beloved audience, but also with our dear colleagues. Performing Adolphe Adam’s Giselle will be a great pleasure for us. This ballet raises the eternal themes of true love, deep guilt, sincere forgiveness and self-sacrifice. It is an example of the synthesis of the amazing beauty of choreography and enchanting music. We will strive to fully express all the characters’ emotions and convey the high feelings, established by the author in the legendary ballet, in the expressive language of dance,» Astana Opera’s dancers said.

It should be added that the uniqueness of this version of Giselle is not only in the enthralling performance of Astana Opera’s ballet dancers, but also in the work of the celebrated theatrical designers of our time: the outstanding set designer Ezio Frigerio and the Academy Award-winning costume designer Franca Squarciapino. Picturesque scenes of village life: Giselle’s little house flooded with sunlight, a forest clearing, are replaced with the mysterious atmosphere of the night dance of the mysterious Wilis – brides who died before their weddings due to their grooms’ betrayal. Like shadows, the young girls spin in a swift dance under the moon, and the unearthly beauty of the ghostly figures is effectively emphasized by the play of light by the Italian designer Vincenzo Raponi.

Beyond all dispute, ballerinas from all over the world dream of going onstage as the tender Giselle from a very young age. The most striking interpretations of this role at different times were presented by Carlotta Grisi, Anna Pavlova, Olga Spessivtseva, Galina Ulanova, Natalia Bessmertnova, as well as the brilliant Altynai Asylmuratova, and it was she who passed down the benchmark performance of this complex part to Astana Opera’s ballerinas.

On these days, the capital’s audience will have the opportunity to appreciate the interpretations of the characters of this fantastic ballet by two different casts of performers. In this respect, all artists portraying the heroes of the ballet bring their own unique touches to the performance. Thus, on October 22, Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva, will perform Giselle, and Daniyar Zhumataev will present her beloved Albrecht, Hilarion – Kuat Karibayev, Myrtha – Sofia Adilkhanova. On October 23, the company’s talented soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will perform the title role of young Giselle, Dias Kurmangazy will debut as Duke Albrecht, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet will present Hilarion. Amina Kisembayeva will take the stage for the first time as Myrtha. Assistant choreographers are the Honoured Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky and Elena Sherstneva.

The performances will begin: on October 22 at 7 pm, and on October 23 at 6 pm.

