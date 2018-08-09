Astana Opera's principal dancer takes Italian audience by storm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Grand Prix winner of many prestigious international competitions, Principal Dancer of the Astana Opera Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has debuted in the title role of the Young Man in the ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort (The Young Man and Death) by the outstanding XX century choreographer Roland Petit, Kazinform has learned from the theater's media office.

The performance took place on July 28 at the open-air stage of the Teatro Romano di Spoleto (Italy), a well-preserved Roman amphitheatre of the 1st century BC, as part of the international ballet gala Tributo a Rudolf Nureyev, dedicated to the legendary dancer and choreographer Rudolf Nureyev. Dance numbers from the repertoire of R. Nureyev performed by world ballet stars were presented to the viewers.

Roland Petit's famous one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort was created in 1946 to the music of by Johann Sebastian Bach's Passacaglia, based on Jean Cocteau's poetic libretto. For the ballet gala, the production was staged by R. Petit's assistant - ballet master Luigi Bonino, who himself has formerly performed the role of the Young Man. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan's partner was the Prima Ballerina of the famous Milanese Teatro alla Scala Nicoletta Manni.

In addition, together with the Principal Dancer of the Hungarian National Ballet Tatiana Melnik, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has also performed Pas de Deux from L. Minkus' ballet Don Quixote. The Italian audience has greeted the Kazakhstani ballet star with great enthusiasm, accompanying every performance of B. Adamzhan with a lengthy ovation.