Astana Opera's soloist became Laureate the First President's Foundation prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera Soloist, Chevalier of the Order of Kurmet, winner of many international competitions Aizada Kaponova became a laureate of the Prize of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Musical Art category.

Excellent soprano singer Aizada Kaponova not only created a number of unique character portrayals on her home stage, she also performed on tour at prestigious world venues within the framework of the program of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Rukhani Zhangyru". Thanks to the numerous achievements of Kazakh cultural figures, national art enjoys well-deserved recognition in the international arena, Astana Opera's press office reports.

"It is a great honor and joy for me to become a laureate of the Prize of the Foundation of the First President. I am grateful to the Foundation for their appreciation of the artists' creative work. I think it is especially significant that in the Year of Youth many young people received the Prize, because it gives us the opportunity for further growth and development. We are proud to be able to represent our Motherland and perform at world's best venues, contribute to the development of Kazakhstan and implement the grand plans of Head of State Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev," Aizada Kaponova said.



Let us remind that the singer has graduated from the Kazakh National Academy of Music with a Vocal Arts major (class of Professor, Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan K. Omarbayev, 2008). Her victories include the Second Prize of the International Competition-Festival of Creative Youth "Shabyt" (Astana, 2007); the First Prize of the International Vocal Competition (Almaty, 2013) and the XV G. Rossini International Music Competition (Pesaro, Italy, 2018); the Grand Prix at the Tlendiyev International Competition-Festival (Astana, 2015). The vocalist's repertoire features leading roles in opera masterpieces, such as Mukan Tulebayev's Birzhan - Sara, Yevgeny Brussilovsky's Kyz Zhibek, Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi's Abai, Verdi's La Traviata, Rigoletto, Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, etc.



It is worth noting that the Prize in the field of science, culture and art was established in 2008. One of the Foundation's most prestigious Prizes is awarded to young talented Kazakhstanis for original creative projects, the latest scientific research and development. Among the prizewinners are the Astana Opera's artists - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan: Principal Dancer Aigerim Beketayeva, Principal Soloists Sundet Baigozhin, Zhupar Gabdullina, Saltanat Akhmetova, Medet Chotabayev, Meir Bainesh, Talgat Mussabayev; Soloists Bibigul Zhanuzak (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan), Bolat Yessimkhanov, Tatyana Vitsinskaya; Concertmaster of the opera company Gaukhar Tasbergenova and others.