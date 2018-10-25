Astana Opera’s Symphony Orchestra to give ‘Music for All Times’ concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Music for All Times" will be featured at the Astana Opera Great Hall on November 8. The opera house's symphony orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honored Artist of Russia, sought-after conductor Alexander Titov (St. Petersburg). The soloist is a famous violinist, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, the theater's press service informs.

The symphonic scherzo Kyz Kuu from T. Kazhgaliyev's The Steppe Legend suite, which has rightfully become a hallmark of Kazakhstani art on the international arena, will open the concert. The beautiful piece, filled with bright colors and energy, wins over listeners from different countries with a successful combination of modern style with profound national sound. Let us remind that in February 2016, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra has brilliantly presented the famous work The Steppe Legend at the Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre.

A piece that has taken a rightful place in the repertoire of the world's most famous violinists - M. Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, will be featured in the masterful performance of the soloist of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov. One of the greatest romantic masterpieces is considered to be one of the most popular violin concertos in the history of this genre. The expressiveness, depth, rich imagery, beauty of the melodies of this spectacular concerto, the distinctiveness of the virtuoso solo part, the enthralling dialogue of the soloist and the orchestra have been captivating listeners for 150 years.P. Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in F minor, op. 36 - the composer's landmark work, imbued with his feelings, thoughts about life, the fate of a person, the relationship of a human being and the surrounding world, will be performed. The clash of a man with the forces of inexorable fate is presented in the Fourth Symphony. The work encapsulates his early searches in various areas of symphonic music and at the same time puts forward new tasks, a new understanding of the genre. P. Tchaikovsky's large-scale symphonic compositions are distinguished by the romantic intensity of feelings, picturesque musical language, sharp expressive contrasts, and at the same time perfection of the form.

This evening, maestro Alexander Titov will perform at the Astana Opera Grand Hall for the first time. The conductor is a professor at the St. Petersburg Conservatory, guest conductor of the Mariinsky Theatre, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Teatro alla Scala, the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia. Since 2007, he has headed the St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra. Among his awards we would like to note the victory at the Tokyo International Music Competition for Conducting (Japan), the highest theatre award of St. Petersburg "Golden Sofit", as well as the prize of the Governor of St. Petersburg. Maestro Alexander Titov has conducted performances at world's best venues, recorded more than 100 CDs and LPs.

Well-known Kazakhstani instrumentalist, the first violin of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov will perform the solo violin part. The artist leads an active concert schedule with the orchestra and as a soloist at home and abroad, often performing tours in the U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Belgium, Russia, and other countries. Among the musician's awards are victories at the International Shostakovich Chamber Music Competition (Moscow), the International Bellini Competition (Sicily) and others. He was awarded the medal "Eren Enbegі Ushіn", State Youth Award "Daryn".