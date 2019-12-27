Astana Opera сancels performance due to national mourning day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Due to the fact that December 28 was declared the Day of National Mourning, the performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, which was supposed to be held on December 28 at 17:00, is canceled.

The general management of the Astana Opera informs that the tickets purchased for December 28, 17:00, can be returned to the opera house’s box office, this also applies to the tickets purchased on the ticketon.kz website, which will also fully reimburse the costs. Or the audience can watch this performance on January 3 at 17:00, presenting a ticket for December 28, 17:00.