Astana Opera: Seasons to Suit Every Taste

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The unique concert Eight Seasons will take place on February 24 at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. Popular works: Antonio Vivaldi's cycle Le Quattro Stagioni and Astor Piazzolla's four tango compositions Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas were prepared for the audience's attention.

The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov. Soloists - Concertmaster of the orchestra Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov and Madeniyet Kairatkeri Aisulu Baikenova.

Eight Seasons is a project beloved by the residents and guests of the capital, which includes classical music combined with the rhythms of modern Latin American music and jazz. Both composers - Antonio Vivaldi and Astor Piazzolla - were geniuses and symbols of their era. If Antonio Vivaldi described the seasons of the year in the Baroque style, Astor Piazzolla did it in the style of Argentine tango, the Astana Opera Press Office reports.

"This is a very interesting project, created by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov a few years ago. It is a pleasure for us to perform these world classical masterpieces both in Kazakhstan and abroad. I do not know anyone who would not listen to Vivaldi's brilliant work The Four Seasons. We know this music since childhood; it is very light, beautiful and harmonious. I will forever have my childhood memory: on weekends, my mom turned on a vinyl record with this music in the mornings and I woke up happy. Back in those days, famous organist Yevgeniya Lisitsina magnificently performed Vivaldi's masterpiece. There are many arrangements of this work for various instruments, including the dombyra," Bagdat Abilkhanov noted.



Vivaldi's Le Quattro Stagioni (The Four Seasons) is considered to be the benchmark of program music. Four concertos: La Primavera (Spring), L'Estate (Summer), L'Autunno (Autumn), L'Inverno (Winter) to this day remain the most performed of the great Venetian's 550 works. In addition, this music is often featured in movies. In the late 1960s, the outstanding Argentinian Astor Piazzolla created a kind of a tribute to this work. Astor Piazzolla's Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires) is a collection of four tango compositions. He managed to turn the ‘folk' tango into high art, into modern classics, while fully retaining its unique exciting energy.

The concert will begin at 17:00.