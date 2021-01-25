Astana Opera soloists to debut in L’Elisir d’Amore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The third premiere day of one of Gaetano Donizetti’s most famous operas – L’Elisir d’Amore will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall on January 27. Opera company soloists Aizada Kaponova and Shyngys Rassylkhan will take the stage as the main characters of Adina and Dr Dulcamara for the first time. Their colleagues Yerzhan Saipov and Assem Sembina will debut as Belcore and Giannetta, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Opera.

Zhan Tapin will perform Nemorino, a young man in love with Adina.

Dr. Dulcamara’s Assistant is a pantomime character. It must be portrayed without words, only through movements. Bostan Kozhabekov will present his interpretation of this role to the audience for the first time.

Astana Opera’s opera soloists, symphony orchestra, choir, corps de ballet and supernumeraries. Music director and conductor is Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev, stage director is Arnaud Bernard, set designer is Ezio Frigerio, costume designer is Franca Squarciapino. Principal choirmaster is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.

As a reminder, Donizetti’s opera L’Elisir d’Amore was first presented to the capital’s audience at Astana Opera on December 26 and 27 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The production has already been highly appreciated by critics. As the musicologist Gaukhar Beissembekova noted on the pages of the republican newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, «the soloists demonstrated a high level of professionalism, artistic skill, stage presence, diligence and maximum work efficiency. Fulfilling all the director’s requirements in accordance with their personal traits, each of them imbued their characters with unique attributes.»

The performance will begin at 7 pm.