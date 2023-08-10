Astana Opera: Summer’s Musical Gifts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The summer holidays in the capital are not complete without the traditional concerts of the young Kazakhs studying in leading national and foreign art universities, but who have already become sought after classical performers.

Exciting concerts Musical Holidays at the Astana Opera, which were held with great success on July 21, 28 and August 9 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, became one of the most remarkable cultural events of the city.

On July 21, talented musicians, violinist Adelina Mukhamediyarova, cellist Seit Zhanibekov, flutists Zhannet Tuyakova and Kamilya Ismagulova, pianists Bekzat Rakymov and Kamila Kakhirmanova, brilliantly presented to the listeners works by famous composers such as: Chopin, Iber, Popper, Zgraja, Gaubert, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Frolov and others, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Opera’s press office.

Cellist Seit Zhanibekov noted that the concert at the Astana Opera is of great importance to him. Despite the excitement, the artist was determined to show a high level and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to perform at such a famous venue.

«Taking the Kazakh stage, where some of the world’s best musicians perform, I feel a mixture of emotions. On the one hand, it is exciting because you want to live up to the high standards set by previous artists. On the other hand, I feel a deep joy and honor to be part of such a prestigious musical legacy. In my performance, I presented several works that are my favorite and have a special meaning for me. These compositions are filled with a special power and depth that I wanted to share with the audience. The support of such a large opera house as the Astana Opera is of great importance to me as a young musician. It gives me the opportunity to show my talent and express myself in the world of music, including collaboration with other talented artists and promoting my career on the world stage,» Seit Zhanibekov said.

On the second evening, July 28, an equally interesting program delighted residents and guests of the capital. This time, along with instrumentalists – oboist Madina Mussabekova, pianist Maria Shavtelskaya, clarinetists Dias Muratov and Ernar Salimbayev, vocalists: soprano Marta Nabatova and tenor Almaz Raissov, also took part. Beloved Kazakh folk song «Ahau, Kerim», Cleopatra’s aria «V’Adoro, Pupille» from Handel’s Giulio Cesare in Egitto, Susanna’s aria «Venite, Inginocchiatevi» from Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, Rossini’s «La Chanson du Bébé», Cyril Scott’s «Don’t Come in Sir, Please!», Tchikovsky’s «The Nightingale», chamber-instrumental works by Mozart, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Poulenc, Brahms and Bennett were greeted with thunderous applause from the audience.

As a solo performer, conductor and vocalist Almaz Raissov took the stage of the capital’s opera house for the first time, although the artist had already performed here as part of groups.

«For several years in a row I watched my friends and colleagues present their art at the Musical Holidays project. Seeing them every year, I also wanted to perform myself, showcase my skills. Initially, I wanted to put together a small choir and prepare a concert program with the team, but putting together a team is not an easy task, especially in the summer, when everyone goes on vacation during the holidays. And, postponing this idea, I decided to perform solo. Going onstage at home is very exciting, immensely joyful and at the same time responsible. From the very beginning, the idea of performing at the Astana Opera inspired me and pushed me to even more work and perseverance. I selected the program according to the principle of contrast – in terms of character, style and mood. This is a Kazakh folk song, as well as a Western European composition and an art song – works by some of my favorite composers: Rossini and Tchaikovsky, whose names are known to everyone who is somehow connected with music and art,» Almaz Raissov noted.

«It is gratifying that we have such an amazing theatrical venue as the Astana Opera in Kazakhstan, with its team that cares about young aspiring musicians. Indeed, without such support, it is not easy for any artist to develop, to find their place in art. Therefore I am very glad that in our opera house there are such projects as Musical Holidays, thanks to which, returning home, you can feel necessary to your native land and national art,» the musician concluded.

On the final evening of the concert series, August 9, mezzo-soprano Indira Mussatayeva, baritone Kemel Galymzhan, pianists Aliya Assanova and Ilyas Uzbekov, oboist Zhanel Nurbekova, flutist Sara Baltabayeva and Yerkebulan Bagdat took the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage. Dido’s aria «When l Am Laid in Earth…» from Purcell’s opera Dido and Aeneas, Tchaikovsky’s popular art songs «None, but the Lonely Heart», «I Bless You, Forests», «Night», as well as instrumental masterpieces by Vivaldi, Reinecke, Weber, Scriabin and others were presented on this day.

Pianist Aliya Assanova takes the stage of her native city with particular reverence.

«I have been performing at the Astana Opera for a very long time and the most important, brightest memories in my life are connected with the capital’s opera house. Not only because this is the main stage venue of my homeland, but also because it was here that my first major competition was held, becoming the laureate of which gave me a big boost – the Astana Piano Passion. Here, at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, I organized and held my first festival Musical Meetings in the Capital, and therefore I always perform here for my native audience with joy and excitement. In the concert on August 9, I performed two works by Alexander Scriabin – Valse for Piano in A flat major, op.38, and Piano Sonata No. 4, representing two different periods of the composer’s work. Valse op. 38 was written in the early period, where the influence of Chopin’s music is clearly felt, while the Piano Sonata No. 4 was created in a later period. On the example of these two compositions, we can see how much Scriabin’s musical language changes through even brighter harmonies, new forms, as well as unique concepts,» Aliya Assanova shared.

Zhanyl Rakhimbekova, Zaru Zhazykbayeva, Gulzhanat Zhanatayeva, Madina Takeyeva performed the piano part on these days.

It is important to note that supporting the young generation of Kazakh classical performers is one of the important components of the opera house’s work. With such initiatives, the Astana Opera brings to the front promising musicians, helping them take their first steps in their profession and opening the way for the up-and-coming talents to the big stage.