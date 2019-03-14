Astana Opera to celebrate holiday of spring renewal: Welcome, Nauryz!

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The musical evening Kosh Keldіn, Nauryz!, dedicated to the holiday of spring renewal, will be offered to the audience at the Astana Opera. An exciting concert featuring opera soloists, choir and orchestra artists will be held at the opera house's Chamber Hall on March 21.



Vocalists, the Astana Opera Soloists such as Saltanat Muratbekova, Assem Sembina, Shyngys Rassylkhan; Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova, Yerzhan Saipov, Ruslan Sovet, Akylbek Tabynbayev, Magzhan Amanzholov, Ulpan Aubakirova, Gulsara Zhazitova, Azat Malik, Almat Izbambetov will take part in the festive evening. Instrumentalist musicians: Dolce Violin Ensemble, Raushan Beskembirova, Abdakhmet Orazbakov (piano), Akmaral Baikuatova (kobyz) will also perform on the Chamber Hall stage, the Astana Opera's official website reads.

"This ancient holiday is a symbol of the arrival of spring, nature renewal, love and friendship for all Turkic peoples. On behalf of the opera house team, we want to wish dear listeners that Nauryz bring abundance and success to every home for the whole year. Let your hearts be filled with joy and beautiful music always sound in your soul," the performers noted.

The program includes beloved Kazakh folk songs, vocal and instrumental works of Kazakhstani composers, arias and scenes from national opera classics.

In addition, during the holidays, on March 22 and 23, a national classical masterpiece - Brusilovsky's opera Kyz Zhybek will be offered to the residents and guests of the capital. A choral music concert Hear the Melody within My Soul dedicated to Nauryz will be held on March 24. The Chamber Choir of the State Academic Philharmonic of Astana Akimat, headed by the conductor Gulmira Kuttybadamova, will feature outstanding examples of choral music. On March 28, the opera house's creative team will present Tleugazy Beissembek's musical tale Samuryk Kelgen Tan to the youngest viewers. A charity showing of this production for children with disabilities will be held on March 27.

The concert will begin at 18:00.