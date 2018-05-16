Astana Opera to premiere Ballet “Le Corsaire”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The premiere of A. Adam's adventure ballet "Le Corsaire", staged by the People's Artist of Russia, Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova, will take place at the Astana Opera two evenings in a row - on May 25 and 26, Kazinform has learned from the theater's press service.

This premiere will be held within the framework of the 20th-anniversary celebration of Astana with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The production is also dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the great choreographer Marius Petipa.

Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges and Joseph Mazilier wrote a libretto dedicated to the romantic and colorful life of the corsairs. The plot remained the same from 1856 to the present day. Only the choreography has changed since the ballet was first staged. Thus, Marius Petipa's original choreography features Pyotr Gusev's ballet inserts. This will be the version that will be presented to the audience of Astana in the redaction of Altynai Asylmuratova.

"Le Corsaire", based on Lord Byron's eponymous poem, retains its romantic elation, freedom-loving spirit, and strong passions. The plot from the life of privateers - corsairs, where there is a place for love and cunning, funny tricks of a greedy merchant, and romantic scenes of the "Le Jardin Animé", is a great success with the audience.

This gem of the classical ballet repertoire adorns the stages of all the famous opera houses of the world, as it allows dancers in all parts to show off both ballet technique and dramatic talent.

This story with a happy ending will be told in the language of dance by the Astana Opera Ballet Company dancers, extras, and the symphony orchestra. Music Director and Conductor is Arman Urazgaliyev, Choreographer - world-famous ballerina Altynai Asylmuratova, Set Designer - outstanding contemporary artist Ezio Frigerio, Costume Designer - the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino, Projections Designer - Sergio Metalli, Lighting Designer - Jacopo Pantani, Assistant Choreographers - Honored Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky and Yelena Sherstnyova, Assistant Costume Designer - Anna Verde, Music Editor - Dolores Umbetaliyeva.