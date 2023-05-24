Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bright young vocalists, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees continue to conquer the big stage. Thus, significant debuts of academicians are expected in one of the most famous world operas – Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, which will be presented to the audience at the Astana Opera on May 31 and June 1, the press office of Astana Opera reported.

Baritone Azat Malik, laureate of prestigious international competitions, is preparing the part of Sharpless, the United States consul at Nagasaki.

«First of all, I would like to note that Giacomo Puccini is one of my favorite composers. I have long wanted to include the role of Sharpless in my repertoire, and now this opportunity has arisen, which I am very happy about. Truly, the opera Madama Butterfly mesmerizes with its beauty, brilliant music and dramatic plot. To this day, this opera is the most performed in the world. Unfortunately, Sharpless is unable to influence the situation. I think that it is very difficult to be a witness to all the injustices happening to the young Cio-Cio-san, because sincere and pure feelings turned into a tragedy for her, although at the beginning of their acquaintance my hero prophesied such an outcome and warned Pinkerton,» Azat Malik said.

«It should be noted that in my repertoire there are parts from another great opera by Giacomo Puccini – La Bohème. This is the role of Marcello, which I performed on the stage of our Astana Opera, and Schaunard, the character I presented in 5 performances in the 100th anniversary production of set designer Gusztáv Oláh at the Hungarian State Opera in Budapest. I also performed individual arias from numerous masterpieces of the outstanding composer: Lescaut’s aria from the opera Manon Lescaut, Guglielmo’s aria from the opera Le Villi and others. Therefore, preparing for the role of Sharpless does not cause any particular difficulties from a vocal point of view, but I work on the character portrayal every day in order to reveal it more deeply and convey it to the viewers,» the artist shared.

In addition, during the performance days, international competitions laureates, baritone Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev and bass Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev are preparing to present the parts of Prince Yamadori and the Bonze, Cio-Cio-san’s uncle.

The symphony orchestra, choir, opera soloists and supernumeraries of the Astana Opera will perform under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet. The musical director of the production is the opera house’s principal conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, the world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev, principal choirmaster – Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, opera company director – Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, assistant stage director – international competitions laureate Yerenbak Toikenov.