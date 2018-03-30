Astana Opera to present evening of musical jokes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An evening of musical jokes and fun surprises will be held at the Astana Opera on the April Fools' Day. On April 1, brilliant principal soloists of the opera company, the symphony orchestra and the chorus under the leadership of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov will perform at the opera house's Main Hall in the concert Musical Kaleidoscope, Kazinform cites Astana Opera press service.

Many vivid works, such as The Typewriter by L. Anderson, polka Auf der Jagd ("On the Hunt") and Adele's couplets from the operetta Die Fledermaus ("The Bat") by J. Strauss II, C'est l'histoire amoureuse, also known as L'éclat de rire ("Laughing Song") from the opera Manon Lescaut by D. Auber and much more will adorn the concert program. The concertmaster of the cello group of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Daulet Shakirov will perform Cello Mix for the ensemble of cellists.

The author of the musical joke The Typewriter L. Anderson is known as a composer of short, light concert pieces. The Typewriter was written on October 9, 1950; the first performance took place three years later - in 1953. Typically, a typewriter, which 'performs' the role of a percussion instrument, is used as a prop onstage. The Typewriter is one of the wittiest works in the orchestral repertoire, as well as one of the most favored by the audience compositions by L. Anderson. The piece was used in various films, animations, radio programs and television shows in the USA, Germany and Australia. Incidentally, it is also often included in concert repertoires in Kazakhstan.

"The main idea of ​​this concert is to paint the first April evening with bright musical colors and give the audience a large portion of joy and inspiration. The principle of humor in music is the same as in other kinds of art: to show trivial things in an unusual and unexpected perspective, which we will try to do within the framework of this concert," said Abzal Mukhitdinov, a conductor of the Astana Opera.

The Astana Opera soloists and instrumentalists Sundet Baigozhin, Medet Chotabayev, Zhannat Baktai, Zhamilya Jarkimbaeva, Malika Minisini and many others will take part in this enchanting concert. The concert will begin at 18:00.