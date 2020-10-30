Astana Opera to present exception program of events in November

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Delightful evenings of instrumental music, concerts of world opera stars Maira Mukhamedkyzy and Medet Chotabayev, creative work of Kazakh and foreign composers, brilliant classical works for adults and children await residents and guests of the capital in the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in November, Kazinform has learnt from the theater’s press service.

On November 1, at 6 pm, the instrumental trio of Damilya Makhpirova, Asset Neldybayev and Gulzhanat Zhanatayeva will present an evening of chamber music L’Esprit du Vent «Spirit of the Wind». Listeners will immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a modern music salon. Works for oboe, bassoon and piano by French and Kazakh composers: Theodore Lalliet’s Terzetto for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, op. 22, Francis Poulenc’s Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, FP 43, Jean Françaix’s Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, Gulzhan Uzenbayeva’s The Joke and Аlibi Abdinurov’s Akku Dombyra will be performed. The name of the concert Spirit of the Wind was not chosen by chance: French music, characterized by particular grace and lightness, is performed on woodwind instruments and a piano, literally being born of the breath of wonderful virtuoso musicians. The works that they offer to the listeners’ attention require high professional skill, impeccable sense of the ensemble and are included in the academic repertoire of the best instrumentalists.

The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Damilya Makhpirova (oboe) is the Principal Oboe of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. Her concert repertoire features chamber music works by Bach, Telemann, Quantz, Ravel, as well as contemporary composers – Schnittke, Abdinurov and many others. Damilya Makhpirova has brought up a plethora of young oboists who work in many creative teams of the republic. She makes a significant contribution to the development of instrumental art in Kazakhstan.

Madeniyet Kairatkeri Asset Neldybayev (bassoon) is the Principal Bassoon of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. His repertoire includes works of all musical genres. He performs both solo and in ensembles. He is a part of Quiconte instrumental quintet. Asset Neldybayev is a talented teacher; his students become laureates of national and international competitions.

Gulzhanat Zhanatayeva (piano) is the Head of the Chamber Ensemble and Quartet Department of the Kazakh National University of Arts. Participation in chamber ensembles, recitals and performing as an accompanist has earned her a reputation as an excellent sensitive ensemble performer and a brilliant pianist. For her performing skills she was awarded with certificates and medals of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On November 4, at 7 pm, a concert Bir Zherde Birge Zhursen Basyn Kosyp…, dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great thinker, philosopher, poet, enlightener and composer Abai Qunanbaiuly, from the Abai Alemi series, will be held at Astana Opera. The program features works from the musical and poetic heritage of Abai, arranged by Yerzakovich, Sagatov, Dzhumaniyazov, Mendygaliyev, Shildebayev and other composers. Tolegen Mukhamejanov’s vocal cycle on Abai’s verses will be performed for the first time at Astana Opera.

Masters of vocal art – Astana Opera’s Principal Soloists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan soprano Zhupar Gabdullina, mezzo-soprano Dina Khamzina, tenor Zhan Tapin; guest soloist Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan baritone Shakhimardan Abilov, will take the Chamber Hall stage. Kobyz quintet Bozaigyr and pianist Raushan Beskembirova will present the instrumental part of the program.

On November 7, at 6 pm, the Chamber Choir of the State Academic Philharmonic of the Nur-Sultan Akimat will perform a concert of Tchaikovsky’s choral music,dedicated to the composer’s 180th anniversary. The collective will perform such works as: Ne Kukushechka vo Syrom Boru on Tsyganov’s lyrics, Chto Smolknul Veseliya Glas? on Pushkin’s verses, Nochevala Tuchka Zolotaya on Lermontov’s verses, The Nutcracker Mix. on Astafurov’s lyrics, Skazhi, o Chyom v Teni Vetvei… on Sollogub’s lyrics (Soloist – Zhandos Baybosynov), To Bylo Ranneyu Vesnoi... on Aleksey Tolstoy’s verses (Soloist – Aigerim Sayasat), Den li Tsarit… on Apukhtin’s verses (Soloist – Ayaulym Salykova), Solovushko, etc. Artistic Director and Conductor is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gulmira Kuttybadamova.

On November 8, at 12 pm, Camille Saint-Saëns’ zoological fantasy Le Carnaval des Animaux will be featured for the smallest theatregoers. One of the most famous compositions written for young listeners will also be interesting for adults. The work is filled with humour. In some parts of the suite one can hear parodies on famous musical works or quotations from them. Children will learn the sound of symphony orchestra instruments and how they can imitate the voices of animals and birds and convey their habits. The Astana Opera Chamber Ensemble under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin will perform in a musical and poetry concert from the Classics for Children series. Musicologist is Saule Mauletova.

On October 12, at 7 pm, the concert An Evening with Tchaikovsky, dedicated to the great composer’s 180th anniversary, awaits the listeners. Each performance of Tchaikovsky’s music reveals new depths and secret meanings in it, and therefore his brilliant works are dearly loved and listened to with such pleasure by the audience and are featured in the artists’ repertoires. Art songs Primireniye; Net, Tolko Tot Kto Znal…; Den li Tsarit…; My Sideli s Toboi…, Sextet Souvenir de Florence, op. 70, in D minor (1st movement), a set of three pieces for violin and piano Souvenir d’Un Lieu Cher, op.42, Pezzo Capriccioso, op. 62, Lensky’s aria from the opera Eugene Onegin arranged for flute and piano by Leopold Auer, and many others will be presented to the viewers.

P. Tchaikovsky’s vocal works will be performed by Assem Sembina, Nazym Sagintay (sopranos), Tatyana Vitsinskaya (mezzo-soprano), Narul Toikenov (tenor), as well as young artists of the Astana Opera Children’s Choir, Choirmaster is Aigerim Makibayeva, Head of the Children’s Studio is Altynganym Akhmetova. The composer’s instrumental music will be presented by the Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Makpal Bekmagambetova (violin), Askar Mukanov (cello), Balzhan Saparova (flute) and a sextet consisting of: Meirzhan Kenesbayev, Zhibek Musurgaliyeva (violins), Leonid Mysovsky (viola), Talgar Tolkynuly (cello), Nurislambek Jumatov (cello), the Head of the Sextet is Professor of KazNUA Serik Syrlybayev. Piano – Raushan Beskembirova.

On November 15, at 3 pm, a concert A Musical Journey across Europe will take place. Young Kazakh artists – international competitions laureates Manarbek Abayev (clarinet), Ulpan Abdikarimova (soprano) and Rosa Soltykhanova (flute) will perform the music of German, French and Italian composers. Piano – Dinara Kalabayeva. The program features Brahms’ Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E-flat major, op. 120, Poulenc’s Flute Sonata, FP164, Debussy’s Beau Soir, Romance, Caccini’s Ave Maria, Fauré’s Pavane, op. 50, Saint-Saëns’ Tarantelle for flute, clarinet and piano in A minor, op. 6.

On November 19, at 7 pm, Astana Opera’s Principal Soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Commander of the Order of the Star of Italy, winner of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan national project, internationally acclaimed Kazakh tenor Medet Chotabayev will present an exciting concert O Paese d' 'o Sole. Listeners will make a fascinating musical journey to the south of Italy, where they can feel the joyous atmosphere of the sun, sea, birds and warm summer breeze. The program of the evening features everyone’s favorite Neapolitan songs by Gioachino Rossini, Eduardo di Capua, Rodolfo Falvo, Ernesto De Curtis, Cesare Bixio, Paolo Tosti, Gaetano Lama, Enrico Cannio and others. Piano – Madeniyet Kairatkeri Yelena Sakhno.

On November 22, at 6 pm, Rossini’s effervescent operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta, much beloved by the capital’s audience, will be performed in the brilliant interpretation of Astana Opera’s Principal Soloists. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova will portray beautiful Giulia, around whom the action of the opera unfolds. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhan Tapin will perform the part of her beloved Dorvil. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will take the stage as hapless Germano. Blansac is Yevgeniy Chainikov, Lucilla is Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Dormont is Ramzat Balakishiyev. The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, harpsichord – Yelena Sakhno / Zhanar Akhmetova.

The premiere of the first production within the framework of the Piccolo Theatre project took place at Astana Opera on April 6, 7, 2019. Music Director and Conductor is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, Stage Director is Ala Simonishvili, Set and Costume Designer is Manana Gunia, Technical Director of the project is Victor Carare, Assistant Conductor is Ruslan Baimurzin, Assistant Directors are Yerenbak Toikenov, Altynganym Akhmetova, Project Coordinator is Marzhan Zhakenova.

On November 25, at 7 pm, a concert A Tribute to Beethoven from the Kazakh Quartet Invites series will take place. Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet consisting of: Aidar Toktaliyev (1st violin), Alexey Lebedev (2nd violin), Bekzat Sailaubayuly (viola), Yernar Myntayev (cello), continues a series of concerts dedicated to the outstanding composer’s 250th anniversary. The musicians will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 10 (‘The Harp’) in E-flat major, op. 74, and Grosse Fuge for string quartet in B-flat major, op. 133. The Artistic Director of the ensemble is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev.

On November 28, at 6 pm, the famous opera diva, Astana Opera’s Principal Soloist, Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Maira Mukhamedkyzy will dedicate an evening of art songs The Consonance of Soul and Music to Tchaikovsky’s anniversary. The creative destiny of the outstanding singer is closely intertwined with the great composer’s name: in 1998, she was the first and only vocalist from Kazakhstan to become a laureate of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and to receive M. Davydov special diploma. This victory paved the way for her to many famous venues, including the Opéra National de Paris. The concert program features art songs by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff. Piano – Madeniyet Kairatkeri Yelena Sakhno.

On November 29, at 6 pm, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, the Principal First Violin and Concertmaster of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov opens the All Sonatas of Ludwig van Beethoven concert series, dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the German genius. Within its framework, the famous Kazakh violinist will play all of Beethoven’s 10 violin sonatas. The concert The God of Music Is in His Opus... will feature Violin Sonata No. 1 in D major, Op. 12/1 and Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 12/3, which the great composer dedicated to his teacher Antonio Salieri and Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major ‘Spring Sonata’ (Frühlingssonate), op. 24, dedicated to Count Moritz von Fries. International competitions laureate Saltanat Abilkhanova will perform the piano part. Beethoven’s violin sonatas happily combine two of his favorite instruments – the violin and the piano. Most of the sonatas were written in the early period of his creative work. They combine the echoes of the 18th century gallantry with new musical ideas, which the composer later implemented in piano sonatas and symphonies.