Astana Opera to present one of its most sought-after opera productions in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera is going on tour again. This time, its opera company and orchestra will present Gioachino Rossini’s operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta at the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus as part of the 12th Minsk International Christmas Opera Forum. The performance of the capital’s opera house will be taking place on December 17. It will conclude Astana Opera’s international tour this year, the press service of Astana Oepra informed.

«We maintain friendly relations with all famous creative teams, including the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus. A memorandum of cooperation was signed this autumn, as part of which our exchange tours are actively taking place. For example, the stars of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus take part in the Zhibek Zholy International Festival, which takes place at Astana Opera. The Belarusian principal dancers gave an excellent performance in Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote, and soon their colleagues, opera soloists, will take the stage in the main parts in Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s general director, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

«In turn, we are very pleased to receive an invitation to participate in the 12th Minsk International Christmas Opera Forum. Our artists will give the Belarusian audience a great mood by presenting Rossini’s opera La Scala di Seta to their attention. I believe that the creative connection between the two opera houses will strengthen further,«he notes.

It should be noted that this season has become an anniversary for both opera houses. In September, Astana Opera opened its tenth season, and the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus has been writing its history for 90 years. However, both teams are united by their love for high art and a desire for deep creative content.

It is important to emphasize that in early November, the winner of many international vocal competitions, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s prima Saltanat Akhmetova performed the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s opera Die Zauberflöte at the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus. Now, a month later, the opera star, together with her colleagues, will take the Minsk stage in Rossini’s La Scala di Seta. The artists are looking forward to performing in Minsk, where their Belarusian colleagues work. The two teams have become close friends thanks to the Zhibek Zholy festival.

Thus, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, the Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai will cut a brilliant figure as the main character Giulia. Arthur Gabdiyev, Alikhan Zeinolla will perform Dorvil. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Altynbek Abilda will portray Germano. Lucilla – Saltanat Muratbekova, Malika Minisini, Blansac – Yerzhan Saipov, Yevgeniy Chainikov, Dormont – Ruslan Sovet. Music director and conductor of the production is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin.

This production was first staged at Astana Opera in 2019, opening the wonderful Piccolo Theatre project. In October of the same year, the company presented this opera on tour in St. Petersburg, and this year the artists gave full-house performances of La Scala di Seta in five cities of Kazakhstan. First and foremost, the stage director Ala Simonishvili (Italy) sought to show humour onstage, to give the audience joy and happiness. It should be noted that the bright costumes and sets by the Italian designer Manana Gunia are in perfect harmony with the director’s idea, and the artists’ skills and acting ingenuity have been repeatedly noted by opera connoisseurs.