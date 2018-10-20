Astana Opera to stage Chopin and Scriabin piano music evening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An evening of piano music "Chopin and Scriabin: A Double Portrait in the Interior" will be held at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall on October 24. Talented Kazakhstani pianists will present the music of the Romantic era to the residents and guests of the capital, Kazinform cites the theater's press service.

Music Director of the project - one of the best interpreters of Frédéric Chopin and Alexander Scriabin's music in Kazakhstan, a famous pianist, Professor Vyacheslav Uzbekov, as well as young pianists Batyrkhan Suleimen, Ilyas Uzbekov, Teodor Bychinskiy, Madina Takeyeva, Rakhima Toikenova, Yerlan Serkebayev, and Elmira Sultangazina will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall.

Refinement, poetry, profoundness, psychologism, melodiousness, and lyricism, in which there are often transitions from tenderness and softness to strong outbursts of feeling, unite creative work of two distinctive romantic composers - the great Polish classic Frederic Chopin and the bold innovator Alexander Scriabin.

The music of the outstanding composer F. Chopin is inextricably linked with the piano. It was in this area that his highest achievements were manifested. Spreading the artistic boundaries of the instrument, he gave it an all-encompassing meaning.

The rich concert program includes such works of F. Chopin as nocturne in C-sharp minor, waltzes, op.34, scherzo No. 1 in B minor, ballade No. 3 in B minor, ballade No.1 in B minor, fantaisie in F minor.

A. Scriabin's creative work features not only different types of piano genres, but also symphonies. Experiencing a genuine interest in images associated with light and color, he was searching for opportunities to combine sound and light in symphonic music. He was the first in history to use ‘son et lumiere' (sound and light) - color music. It is important to note that the works of A. Scriabin occupy a significant place among the masterpieces of the Silver Age of Russian culture.

Rarely performed compositions by A. Scriabin will be presented, including concert allegro, op.18, five preludes, op.11, sonata-fantaisie, nocturne in F-sharp minor, five preludes, two études, two poems, op.32, "Album Leaf", mazurka, "Dance of Caress".