EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:57, 16 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana Opera to stage Eugene Onegin in Karaganda

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera's tour to Karaganda will take place on May 18 at the Saken Seifullin Karaganda Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the Rukhani Zhangyru program. A concert performance of Tchaikovsky's outstanding opera Eugene Onegin was prepared for the audience's attention, the press service of Astana Opera says.

    This production has entered the opera house’s repertoire quite recently – on February 8. Nevertheless, it has already managed to catch the audience’s fancy. Italian Director Davide Livermore worked on the production; Costume Designers are Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov. Chorus Master – Yerzhan Dautov, Assistant Director – Yerenbak Toykenov.

    The Music Director and Conductor of the opera is Alan Buribayev, but the Principal Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Kali Baizhanov Karaganda Concert Association, Maestro Pyotr Gribanov, will be conducting the performance in Karaganda.

    In this opera, the composer praised the lofty sentiments and poetic soul of Pushkin’s Tatyana. The music reflects the emotional experiences of lyrical heroes, and the melodies seem to complete the understatements in their words, continuing their dialogues.

    The Astana Opera’s brilliant Soloists will perform the parts: Tatyana – Aigul Niyazova, Eugene Onegin – Talgat Mussabayev, Vladimir Lensky – Zhan Tapin, Olga – Tatyana VItsinskaya, Nurse – Saltanat Muratbekova, Larina – Gulzhanat Sapakova, Prince Gremin – Barseg Tumanyan, Company Commander – Shyngys Rasylkhan, Zaretsky – Zhanat Shybykbayev, Triquet – Ramzat Balakishiyev.

    Let us remind that this is the third tour to Karaganda for the opera company, and the capital’s artists have their fans in this wonderful city.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!