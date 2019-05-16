Astana Opera to stage Eugene Onegin in Karaganda
This production has entered the opera house’s repertoire quite recently – on February 8. Nevertheless, it has already managed to catch the audience’s fancy. Italian Director Davide Livermore worked on the production; Costume Designers are Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov. Chorus Master – Yerzhan Dautov, Assistant Director – Yerenbak Toykenov.
The Music Director and Conductor of the opera is Alan Buribayev, but the Principal Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Kali Baizhanov Karaganda Concert Association, Maestro Pyotr Gribanov, will be conducting the performance in Karaganda.
In this opera, the composer praised the lofty sentiments and poetic soul of Pushkin’s Tatyana. The music reflects the emotional experiences of lyrical heroes, and the melodies seem to complete the understatements in their words, continuing their dialogues.
The Astana Opera’s brilliant Soloists will perform the parts: Tatyana – Aigul Niyazova, Eugene Onegin – Talgat Mussabayev, Vladimir Lensky – Zhan Tapin, Olga – Tatyana VItsinskaya, Nurse – Saltanat Muratbekova, Larina – Gulzhanat Sapakova, Prince Gremin – Barseg Tumanyan, Company Commander – Shyngys Rasylkhan, Zaretsky – Zhanat Shybykbayev, Triquet – Ramzat Balakishiyev.
Let us remind that this is the third tour to Karaganda for the opera company, and the capital’s artists have their fans in this wonderful city.