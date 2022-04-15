Astana Opera to tour cities of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Opera is going on a tour of five cities of Kazakhstan. Performances will be held from April to June 2022, the audiences of Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Qaragandy, Rudny and Aqtobe are already eagerly anticipating to a rich program prepared by the opera house’s creative team, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The billboard will delight both adult and children’s audiences. The concert Music Alemi (In the World of Music), consisting of three blocks, was prepared for the youngest viewers. Thus, young theatregoers will have an opportunity to get to know violin and wind music, as well as appreciate the vocal skills of highly professional musicians.

The evening program is represented by Rossini’s operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta. This production is included in Astana Opera’s exclusive project – the PICCOLO Chamber Theatre. It is important to note that this opera is very ‘convenient’ for touring. In 2019, residents and guests of St. Petersburg, the city of the highest European musical culture, had an opportunity to view it. The performance was a full house and gathered rave reviews from music critics.

The choice team of star performers is going on a tour of Kazakhstan. Among them are the Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Saltanat Muratbekova, Tatyana Vistinskaya, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Yevgeniy Chainikov, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Assem Sembina, Malika Minisini, Altynbek Abilda, choir singers, supernumeraries and many others. These are vocalists with beautiful soprano, baritone, tenor, bass and mezzo-soprano voices, who have mastered the coloratura technique. They received special training, some in Pesaro, the city where Rossini himself was born.

Thus, Pavlodar awaits the capital’s artists on April 26 and 27. The performances will be held at the City Palace of Culture named after Yestai. In Ekibastuz, the soloists will take the stage of the Yestai Children’s Music School on April 29. The next city on the tour list is Qaragandy, where the singers will perform the program at the Stanislavsky State Russian Drama Theatre. The opera stars’ performances in Rudny and Aqtobe will close the tour in June. It should be noted that the tour was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the sponsor of the tour is Eurasian Resources Group (ERG). The viewers of the performances will be the workers of the city-forming industrial enterprises.

Throughout the entire tour, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The Maestro always finds the right performing style and manner that meets Rossini standards. The sound of the orchestra under his direction is fresh, bright, precise and very musical.

No less impressive for the audience will be Ala Simonishvili’s staging and Italian designer Manana Gunia’s lightweight sets. The scenery, turning into either the facade of the building or its interiors, will wonderfully set the atmosphere of the Rococo elegance. Luxurious and stylish costumes, designed in three contrasting colours, black, red and white, will bring additional harmony and clarity to the production’s visual appearance.

«We are all are very excited about this wonderful opportunity to perform in front of our beloved Kazakhstani audience. For every artist, touring is an important part of creative work. Without it, there is no proper development and professional growth. We invite all classical art aficionados to attend our performances and enjoy the world music masterpieces,» Astana Opera’s artists shared.