Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The famous Kazakh composer Tolegen Mukhamejanov’s recital Qus Zholy was a full house at the Astana Opera last weekend. The two-hour program passed in a single breath. After its completion, the audience’s impressions were identically enthusiastic: «This music takes the listeners to another dimension, makes one contemplate spiritual values, it is truly unparalleled, because it contains the composer’s soul!»

Today, few people are not familiar with Tolegen Mukhamejanov’s work, because the enchanting, magnetic power of his melodies enraptures literally from the first chords and remains forever in memory. The reason for all this is that each composition has its own story, just like Qus Zholy – the song that gave the recital its name. It is known that the master composed this melody during his studies at the conservatory and was able to perform it during the summer holidays on the piano, bought with money raised by his mother by the means of selling a cow. A twenty-five-year-old young man wrote a melody in which he «embraced» the entire globe, and later it was performed by Roza Rymbaeva herself, Kazinform quotes the Astana Opera’s press service.

That evening, the renowned singer performed at the Astana Opera a song dear to the Maestro’s heart. It sounded so soulful that the very soul of the celebrity seemed to be singing.

For many, the recital became a revelation of a sort of the composer. The structure of the concert was built in such a way that it was easy to understand that everything that sounds from the stage is about him. The melody Childhood, familiar to everyone from the film A Wolf Cub among People, opened the program. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin conducted the performance. After that, as the evening progressed, Invasion, Tughan Zher, Steppe, soundtracks to films Birzhan-sal, Qunanbai performed by the Astana Opera Choir, Bliss from Music, masterfully delivered by the incredible violinist Erzhan Kulibaev, were featured. The Symphonic Poem Astana was the grand conclusion to the first part of the program.

«I especially came to this concert from Semei. Already after the first part, I understand that the evening turned out to be the most vivid musical impression for me in recent years, because everything here is effervescent, highly professional and finally ... real,» Aida Sagatova shared her emotions during the intermission.

Incidentally, in the hall there were many guests from different regions, as well as from Almaty, for example, the son of the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Baglanova and his family.

After the last third call, the curtain rises for the second part and it has different musical colors. Here it was possible to appreciate the composer’s work in the pop genre. The entire audience sang along with the popular and beloved songs, such as Makhabbat Beketi, Ayaulym, Aqquym, Qimai Senі Baramyn, Sezim, Zaman-ai, I Will Not Forget You, Astana Keshi, My City, Otan and many other compositions caused a flurry of applause.

This reaction is understandable, because all the beauty and depth of the works were perfectly conveyed by People’s Artists of Kazakhstan Alibek Dnishev, Roza Rymbaeva, Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Marzhan Arapbayeva, Zhubanysh Zheksen, Nurlan Onerbayev, Baurzhan Issayev, Alisher Karimov, international competitions laureates Yevgeniy Chainikov, Yerzhan Saipov, Rukhiya Baidukenova, as well as the «Gentlemen» ensemble, the Art 4man quartet, actors from the Zhastar Theatre and many others.

«I had a feeling of being present at some incredible celebration. The program was compiled in such a way that the composer Tolegen Mukhamejanov appeared before us vividly, expressively, warmly, as a musician and a person,» viewer Miras Zhakupov shared after the concert.

The recital that was held with the support of the Astana Akimat was a great success. That evening, the audience was able to realize the magnitude of the figure of Tolegen Mukhamejanov, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, who makes a huge contribution to the development of Kazakh culture. However, all these colossal creative achievements, certainly, would not have been possible without the decisiveness and enormous work of the Maestro. The cries of «Bravo, master!», coming from all corners of the auditorium, were the recognition of the people of Kazakhstan of his inexhaustible talent and the best reward for the composer.