Astana Opera unveils special program ahead of International Women’s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In anticipation of the International Women’s Day, Astana Opera prepared a festive musical program. On March 7, a concert Koktem Aru will be held at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. On this day, opera soloists, choir singers and instrumentalists will perform bright, joyful and beloved works in honor of the beautiful half of humanity, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

«One of the brightest, most beautiful and wonderful holidays marked in our calendar – March 8 – the International Women’s Day is approaching. Spring is a celebration of life, beauty and tenderness. It is generally accepted that a woman and spring are a symbol of the beginning of a new life. It is difficult to imagine this world without the kindness, care and charm of women. May spring bring good luck, happiness, peace and familial well-being, as well as great inspiration to dear ladies,» Galym Akhmedyarov, the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s general director, said.

This evening, the audience will have an opportunity to appreciate the musical talent of Astana Opera’s soloists Saltanat Muratbekova, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Yelena Ganzha, Madina Islamova, Assem Sembina, Nazym Sagintai and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova. In addition, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees, laureates of several international competitions Valeriy Selivanov, Oraz Mukhamedyar, Nurkanat Tapiyev and guest artists – soloist, countertenor Batyrzhan Smakov, soprano Assel Yergalina and accompanist Lyailya Seitova will also perform in the festive program.

«Spring is one of the seasons that is synonymous with love, renewal and warmth, which humanity looks forward to. At the same time, the arrival of the International Women’s Day along with the spring makes this time of year even more beautiful. It is not for nothing that spring and woman seem to be twin concepts for many of us. After all, the female soul has its own spring, where the most beautiful flowers bloom and the tenderest feelings arise. At the upcoming concert, I will perform Ernesto de Curtis’ song Non ti scordar di me in a duet with Nurkanat Tapiyev, as well as the song Ne mogu zabyt by the Tatar composer Rustem Yakhin. I invite all vocal art aficionados to spend this holiday with us,» Astana Opera’s soloist, soprano Nazym Sagintai, invited.

It should be noted that the concert program, compiled by the opera house’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova, includes works by national and foreign composers and folk songs dedicated to the wonderful feeling of love. Flutist Balzhan Saparova and violist Olesya Morozova are also expected to perform at the concert.

In addition, on the International Women’s Day, Astana Opera’s billboard will feature ballet performances that will take place at the Grand Hall. Thus, on March 5, a wonderful Ballet Evening awaits the viewers. The best numbers of classical and modern choreography, as well as a one-act ballet How Long Is Now? by the wonderful German choreographer Raimondo Rebeck will be performed on that day. On March 8 and 9, high art connoisseurs will have the opportunity to get in touch with the world ballet masterpiece – Roland Petit’s Notre Dame de Paris to Maurice Jarre’s music.