Astana Opera:Wake Up and Sing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM One of Astana Opera’s most popular projects – Screen Melodies – will be presented at the Chamber Hall on November 16 and 17.

Good old songs from beloved movies invariably remind of the happy moments of childhood and youth. Screen melodies will be performed in the compilation of the author of the musical evening, Alikhan Idrissov.

«This project is almost 7 years old, and each new concert is unlike the previous ones. Interesting surprises await the audience this time as well. The concept of the musical evening involves three parts: Kazakh, Soviet and foreign. Each of them includes the performance of a variety of compositions using unique instruments. We invited famous theatre and film actor, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Dauren Sergazin to participate in the concert. Along with experienced choir singers, young artists of the Astana Opera Children’s Studio prepared exciting performances. The fundamental idea on which this concert lies is retro-therapy: listeners will be able to laugh and relax in their souls. It is always nice when the entire audience sings along with the vocalists, at such moments true unity comes. The program is designed for 1 hour 40 minutes. All compositions will be performed in my arrangements, on which I have worked for almost six months,» the author of the project, Alikhan Idrissov said.

Many new things await the listeners: premieres of musical works, comedic numbers and an original scenario. Music from the films Le Jouet (The Toy), Dzhentlmeny Udachi (Gentlemen of Fortune), Balalyq Shaghymyng Aspany (The Sky of My Childhood), Tri Orísky pro Popelku (Three Wishes for Cinderella), Çalıkuşu and much more will be performed, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

Alikhan Idrissov graduated with honors from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory in Almaty with a double major in Choral Conducting from the Vocal-Choral faculty and Orchestral Conducting from the Historical-Theoretical faculty. He took part in international projects and master classes: Broadway in Almaty with the participation of the famous vocalist and conductor Ira Spaulding and pianist John Ferguson (USA), Rising Stars with the participation of the famous conductor Christophe Mangou (France). He is the Music Director and Conductor of Balnur Kydyrbek’s opera-ballet Kalkaman – Mamyr.