Astana Opera welcomes guests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From August 11 to 13, the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre will perform on tour at the Astana Opera. For three days, the team will delight the capital’s viewers with engrossing performances for children and adult audiences.

«It seems fair to say that it has already become a tradition for the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre to come to us on tour in the summer. Certainly, we are only happy about this, because such collaboration will further strengthen the cultural ties between our teams. It would not be superfluous to mention that in May of this year the opera company and the choir of our opera house presented in Qaraghandy an exciting gala program and a concert performance of Rachmaninoff’s opera Aleko. Now we are greeting our colleagues here. During the summer holidays, children have a good opportunity to spend their time effectively, because the company will present the most interesting fairytales from their repertoire. I want to wish our colleagues from Qaraghandy a fruitful tour and to enjoy the warm welcome of the audience,» Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted, Kazinform refers to the Astana Opera’s press service.

It should be emphasized that the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, founded in 1973, completed its fiftieth anniversary season this year. During this time, the team traveled to more than 200 cities of near and far abroad and found its fans. This trip will be the team’s third tour at the Astana Opera.

«The Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre is the only theatre that popularizes the operetta and musical genre in Kazakhstan, so the company is always warmly welcomed in many cities and in the capital as well. Our team performed at the magnificent Astana Opera stage for the first time in 2019. Three years later, we started our 50th anniversary season with a tour here. This is a great honor and joy for us. Our theatre, according to an established longstanding tradition, presents the best and new performances of the current repertoire at the main stage venue of our country,» Amantai Ibrayev, the head of the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

«It is worth mentioning that last year all the performances were a great success, the capital’s audience greeted us very warmly. The technical capabilities of the Astana Opera’s stage, which meets all the world standards that apply to musical theatres today, undoubtedly contributed to this success, in addition to the efforts and inspiration of the company. We saw our performances in a completely new light on this stage. Thus, Nikolai Makarevich called the Astana Opera one of world’s best theatrical venues, and he had enough opportunities for comparison. As a listener, he attended many European opera houses, in particular, the famous Wiener Staatsoper. The artists themselves always look forward to performing on this wonderful stage and they are also looking forward to meeting their fans from the capital and will do their best to please their beloved audience and give them an unforgettable experience,» Amantai Ibrayev concluded.

The Qaraghandy team treats their performances in the capital with great reverence. This time, as always, they strived to select the most interesting and diverse productions from the theatre’s repertoire. To be more precise, these are: Kálmán’s brilliant Gräfin Mariza, Strauss’ no less beautiful operetta Die Fledermaus and Gladkov’s musical comedy The Dog in the Manger. Naturally, the team did not forget about their little audience: they will present to them two musical fairytales Aladdin and Town Musicians of Bremen, as well as a musical in verse The Snow Queen. As a reminder, all these performances will be held at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall.