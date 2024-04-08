EN
    22:20, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Opera’s principal conductor Alan Buribayev invited to new Berlin radio program Auftakt

    Alan Buribayev - first guest on New Berlin Radio Program Auftakt
    Photo credit: astanaopera.kz

    Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Maestro Alan Buribayev, became the first guest on the new program Auftakt, aired on rbb-Radio Berlin on April 3, 2024, the press service of Astana Opera reported.

    In an interview, he answered questions about his creativity, his repertoire, his work in Kazakhstan, and his vision of music, the musical works that were performed at the end of the radio broadcast of a concert held on March 3, 2017, at the Philharmonie Berlin, performed by the Deutsche Symphonie-Orchester under his baton.

    The soloist was the famous German cellist Daniel Müller-Schott, who performed Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme. In addition, in this concert, Alan Buribayev conducted two extremely rarely performed works: Polish Dances from Mikhail Glinka’s opera A Life for the Tsar and Mily Balakirev’s Symphony No. 1 in C major.

    The recording of the concert is available for listening until April 10 on the Berlin Radio 3 website, at the link:  https://www.radiodrei.de/programm/schema/sendungen/radio3_konzert/archiv/20240403_2000.html

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Germany Culture
