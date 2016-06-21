Astana, Paris inked agrt on regular flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The governments of Kazakhstan and France have signed today an agreement in air transportations.

This is Kazakhstan’s second agreement with the EU country which includes the provisions of ‘horizontal’ agreement, i.e. softening the rules on owning airline companies. The first pilot project was signed in May 2015 with Luxembourg, Kazinform refers to the Ministry of Investments and Development.

During the talks held on October 14-15, 2014 in Paris, the civil aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and France inked a memorandum of mutual understanding on operation of regular flights between the two countries. The meeting initialed the text of an intergovernmental agreement on air transportations which laid a legal basis for building long-term cooperation in regular air transportations.

Air Astana has been operating flights en Astana-Paris route since March 29, 2015.

“Due to the Agreement, Kazakhstan will expand the geography of its air carriers’ flights to one more country. France is notable for a unique location, modern developed infrastructure and flights connecting system. The signing of the agreement will enable both sides to more actively explore Kazakh-French air transportations market,” the Ministry notes.