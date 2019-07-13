Astana participates in Tour de France longest stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Covering 230 kilometers from the start in Belfort to the finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, stage 7 of the Tour de France was the longest stage of this year’s edition. It all came down to a bunch sprint, won by Dylan Groenewegen. Jakob Fuglsang and his Astana teammates got through the day without any difficulties, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Today I pushed the lowest average power ever in a Tour de France stage, it was a super easy day. Magnus Cort did a great job in today’s final to keep me out of trouble until the final 3 kilometers of the stage. The goal was to get through this stage without any damage, and we managed to do that. Mission accomplished. For sure, tomorrow will be a more interesting race than today,» said Jakob Fuglsang.



The riders took off from Belfort to finish after 230 kilometers in Chalon-sur-Saone. With the day’s breakaway being caught with 10 kilometers to go, the sprinters decided who would take the stage win, with Dylan Groenewegen being the strongest sprinter of the day. Giulio Ciccone is still leading the overall, Jakob Fuglsang is still eleventh on 1’19» of the yellow jersey.



With seven categorized climbs, tomorrow’s stage of 200 kilometers will be a tough one. The riders will start from Macon to finish in Saint-Etienne.