Astana passed Tour de France Stage 10 without troubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After a rest day, the Tour de France has resumed today with the tenth stage in Charente-Maritime department (Île d’Oléron – Île de Ré, 168.5 km). It was a very fast and tricky stage with many crashes in the peloton and a few sectors with a cross wind, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Astana Pro Team passed this stage without troubles as the team worked really well together during the whole day. Inside the last 20 km of racing the teammates brought Miguel Angel Lopez in front in order to protect him from any problem. Thus, Lopez finished safety in the main group together with Hugo Houle, Gorka Izagirre and Luis Leon Sanchez.

«The team worked perfectly today, and I had support from my teammates during the entire day. In the end Gorka Izagirre and Luis Leon Sanchez helped me to get a position in front and to avoid any risks in the last kilometers. It was a tricky stage with many crashes in the group, but we were lucky and nobody of our team crashed down. With support of my teammates I passed this hard stage well,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

«Despite it was a flat stage for sprinters, the day became a tough one, very nervous and dangerous. There were many crashes in the peloton, for several times the group split in parts, but for us everything went well. The guys did an amazing job for Miguel Angel Lopez, they kept the full concentration during the whole day and were able to guide our leader through all tricky moments without troubles. So, one hard day less, while we are continuing our Tour de France,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.

The stage ended with a much-expected bunch sprint, won by the Irish rider Sam Bennett. Astana’s Hugo Houle was 17th.

With the massive sprint in the final, there was not any serious change in the general classification: Primoz Roglic still keeps the yellow jersey, Miguel Angel Lopez is 9th, +1.15 behind the race leader.

Stage 11 from Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers of 167.5 km will be held tomorrow. The stage will provide another opportunity for sprinters.