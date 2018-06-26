Astana photo exhibition unveiled at OSCE Headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana, was unveiled on June 21, 2018, in Vienna at the Headquarters of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) located at the Hofburg Congress Center.

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay in his opening remarks emphasized that Astana has become a major center for multilateral diplomacy and peacemaking. In this connection, he stressed the role of the landmark OSCE Summit in Astana held in 2010, where the participating states expressed their commitment to the vision of a "free, democratic, common and indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community in the OSCE area".

The Ambassador noted that the modern and dynamic city in the heart of Eurasia will continue to play an important role in strengthening peace, security and development.



The photo exhibition organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the OSCE displayed not only the architectural, cultural and sports sites of the capital city, but also a number of key international events held in Astana. "Astana - the City of Peace" video about Astana history and its development prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on occasion of its anniversary, was screened there.





OSCE Secretary General Thomas Gremminger, heads of delegations and representatives of participating states, partners for cooperation, executive structures of the OSCE, as well as deputies chair of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Elena Tarasenko and Lyazzat Suleimen took part in the ceremony.



The photo exhibition is a part of a chain of festive events in Austria, dedicated to the anniversary of Astana, the Foreign Ministry's press service reports.