Astana plays host to main event in national sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 6th Festival of National Sports of Kazakhstanis taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tournament, held once in four years, sees the regions competing in national sports such as asyk atu, audaryspak, baiga, traditional archery, zhamby atu (traditional archery on horses), zhekpe-zhek, Kazakh quresi, kusbegilik (hunting with falconry), tenge ilu, and togyzkumalak.

Over 1,300 athletes are competing in 11 sports to define top three regions.

The Festival is to run through September 10.