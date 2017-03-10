Astana Police catches car hijackers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police has detained a group of criminals who violently hijacked two cars in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Astana Internal Affairs Department.

‘On March 4, a person filed a report to police. According to the victim, a group of unknown men violently hijacked his Toyota Corolla on Pushkin street', the press service said.

Police has arrested three 30-year-old suspects, who turned out to be residents of South and East Kazakhstan regions and seized the vehicle.

It was established that same group of individuals committed a similar crime in late February. Then they hijacked a Toyota Camry on Alpamys Batyr Street.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the cases. Suspects were placed in the Temporary Detention Center.