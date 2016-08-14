Astana police detains man after pawn shop robbery attempt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The man who tried to rob the Lombard-M pawn shop in Astana city this morning has been detained.

Employees of the pawn shop who happened to be there at the time of the attack escaped unharmed.



According to the Astana police, the detainee is the resident of Astana city. He surrendered himself to the police after hours of negotiations.



Earlier Kazinform reported that unknown men tried to rob the pawn shop in Kenesary Street. One of the robbers was trapped inside the pawn shop with two employees when the alarm went off and blocked the door automatically.



One of the hostages was freed later.

The Astana police confirmed that the robbery has nothing to do with terrorism.