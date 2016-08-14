Astana police question man after pawn shop robbery attempt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The man who tried to rob the Lombard-M pawn shop in Astana city this morning has been detained and is being questioned by the Astana police.

"Yes, the robber has been detained. The police are questioning him at the moment," press secretary of the Astana Internal Affairs Department Sofiya Kylyshbekova told Kazinform.



Earlier Kazinform reported that unknown men tried to rob the pawn shop in Kenesary Street. One of the robbers was trapped inside the pawn shop with two female employees when the alarm went off and blocked the door automatically.



After over two hours of negotiations with the police the robber freed both hostages and surrendered himself.



The police confirmed that the robber is a 37-year-old resident of Astana city who had pneumatic gun.

The police are investigating.





