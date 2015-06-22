Astana population reaches 860,368

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of May 1 the population of Astana amounted to 860,368 including the district "Almaty" - 380 449 (44.2%), "Yesil" - 130 669 (15.2%), "Saryarka"- 349 250 (40.6%), the press service of the capital administration office informs.

According to the department of statistics, in comparison with the beginning of 2015 the total population of the city increased by 7486 people including in the district "Almaty" - by 595 persons, "Yesil" - by 3841, and "Saryarka" - by 3050 people. In January-April 2015 the natural increase of the population was 6803 while positive migration balance was 683. Within the period of January-April 2015 in Astana were born 8089 people. Thus, the birth rate has increased by 5.4% compared with the corresponding period of the last year. At the same time the natural population growth in comparison with January-April of last year increased by 4.7% and amounted to 6803 persons. The number of registered marriages in January-April 2015 compared with the same period of 2014 increased by 1.4%.